Crust Pizza Co.

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace

Popular Items

14" Half/Half Gourmet$18.00
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
14" Old Smoky$17.50
14" Hawaiian$18.00
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
14" The Green Goat$17.50
14" Pepperoni Supreme$18.00
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
14" The Blanco$18.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
14" Big Buffalo Chicken$18.00
14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken$18.00
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
14" The Capone$18.00
Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella
14" Carl's King$18.00
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Location

The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace

CONROE TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
