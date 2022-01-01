Go
Toast

FIKA Cafe

New Nordic

2600 Park Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

2600 Park Avenue

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MCAD Cafe

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated. We serve a wide variety of American Classics and Ethnic Favorites. Everything from Fresh cut Fries, Burgers & Sandwiches, Chicken Strips & Soup to Authentic Ramen Bowls

Golden Fingers

No reviews yet

Thank you visiting Golden Fingers!
We are eager to learn how you found our restaurant, food and service.

Eat Street Social

No reviews yet

Eat Street Social adds a 5% surcharge to each order to support our staff and
restaurant.

The Copper Hen

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy farm-to-table food, desserts, cocktails and more! Note: a 5% COVID Support Surcharge is added to every check. This is property of the restaurant and is not gratuity.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston