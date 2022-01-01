Go
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

Our Tasting Room & Kitchen is the heart and soul of the Cutwater distillery, however the health and safety of our patrons, team, and community will always be our number one priority. To comply with the most recent direction from government and health officials, our Miramar Tasting Room & Kitchen is only open for DELIVERY until further notice.
In 2017 we opened what has quickly been touted as one of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. Check out our award-winning spirits and canned cocktails.

9750 Distribution Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)

Popular Items

Whiskey Smash Burger$15.99
Whiskey glazed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and burger spread. Served with your choice of fries or a salad.
Pasta Alfredo$16.99
Smoked Beef Sliders$7.00
Cutwater Bourbon BBQ sauce, smoked beef, backyard coleslaw
Italian Chopped Salad$12.00
Devil Share Burger$15.99
Arugula, crispy fried onions, aged white cheddar, Devil's Share Bourbon bacon jam, garlic aioli. Served with your choice of Fries or Salad.
Smoked Cheddar Pesto$12.00
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Roasted Garlic Salt and Pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9750 Distribution Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
