Ballast Point HQ- Miramar 9045 Carroll Way

Kings & Convicts IPA

K+C’s flagship IPA is an absolute “go-to” IPA every time. The aroma bursts out with notes of fresh squeezed grapefruit, apricot, peach and pine while delivering huge citrus zest notes in the flavor. With the addition of some malted wheat, it’s able to harness all these wonderful hop characteristics with a soft bodied background. This also adds to the super crisp, medium bitterness that allows you to enjoy all the flavors while not being overpowering at all.