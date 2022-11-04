Ballast Point HQ- Miramar 9045 Carroll Way
9045 Carroll Way
San Diego, CA 92121
Popular Items
Small Bites
French Fries
Pretzel Breadsticks
Choice of Sculpin beer cheese and/or mustard
Whipped Goat Cheese
Seeded lavash cracker, strawberries, California olive oil, cumin spiced honey
Shrimp Aguachile
Red onion, avocado, cilantro, serrano chiles, cucumbers, corn tostadas
(8) Ballast Point Wings
Chicharrones & Guacamole
Salads
Pizzas
Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, California olive oil, sea salt
Hot Honey
Mozzarella, ricotta crema, mushrooms, arugula, roasted garlic, house-made spicy honey drizzle
Italian Stallion
Ham, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, mozzarella, tomatoes, pepperoncini relish
Hawai'i Five-0
Hoisin BBQ brisket, smoked mozzarella, pineapple, pickled red onions, cilantro
Mains
Quinoa Falafel Wrap
Red quinoa, chickpeas, spinach tortilla, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated cucumbers, tzatziki sauce, watermelon slice
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Skin-on breast marinated overnight, kale slaw with honey mustard glaze, dill cucumber, Sculpin hot sauce on a brioche bun
Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted pork shoulder, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard aioli on Telera bread
Double-Stack Angus Smash Burger
Shredded lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, BP special sauce, pepperoncini, sesame bun (Cheddar or Swiss cheese available upon request)
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer-battered Mahi Mahi, herb and citrus cabbage slaw, chipotle tomato crema, pickled onions, jicama
Ahi Poke Bowl
Lite soy marinated Ahi, warm coconut rice, seaweed salad, crispy onions, snap peas, carrots, sriracha aioli
Braised Short Ribs
Desserts
Kids Menu
Hops & More Hops (MIRAMAR)
Hazy Sculpin IPA
|7%| An East Coast take on our Classic West Coast IPA. Haze and the addition of Galaxy and Nelson hops this Sculpin brew apart from the rest. This modern evolution is juicy, earthy, and approachable with soft bitterness, but still let the hops shine- just like you'd expect
Sculpin IPA
|7%| Rated a perfect 100 among beer critics, our flagship IPA is bright with aromas of apricot, peach, mango, and lemon
Aloha Sculpin IPA
|7%| Hazy IPA with tropical flavors from hops and yeast. No fruit added, hints of pineapple and guava create a hazy paradise in the palm of your hands
Grapefruit Sculpin IPA
|7%| Grapefruit adds a fresh squeeze of tangy bitterness to our signature IPA
Grunion Pale Ale
|5.5%| Our Mosaic & Calypso hopped GABF gold medal winner (American Pale Ale). Notes of summer melon and and herbs supported by a caramel malt body
Swingin' Friar
Fathom IPA
|6%| Crisp and clean with a touch of malt , zesty orange, & piney hops
Big Gus IPA
|6.5%| Bucking the trend rather than following, Big Gus is what happens when our brewers set out to make a clear "Hazy IPA". The result is a crystal-clear and extremely dry with fruity aromas and a soft bitterness.
Watermelon Dorado Double IPA
|10%| Our hoppy double IPA with watermelon
Oh, My Stars!
Blood Orange IPA
7% ABV A citrus forward, subtly sweet, blood orange flavored IPA, with apparent bitterness and high clarity.
Manta Ray Double IPA
Crisp and Bright (MIRAMAR)
Speedboat Salt and Lime Blonde
|4.5%| Blonde Ale modeled after Koln-style ales, hopped with citrusy and floral noble hops and finished with a touch of Himalayan Salt & lime
Wahoo White
|4.5%| Belgian-style Witbier with coriander & orange peel, refreshing & citrusy
California Kolsch
|5.2%| Kölsch style; light but complex with a subdued fruitiness
Longfin Lager
4.2% ABV - A traditional German Helles style lager, light and bready with a clean finish
Wee Gus Hoppy Lager
4.2% A brilliantly clear and easy-drinking hoppy lager. This crisp, dry-hopped beer has a refreshing undercurrent of lemon, herbal and floral aromas, with a hint of black pepper and a bone-dry finish
Michelada
Rich & Malty (MIRAMAR)
Research & Development (MIRAMAR)
Kings & Convicts Crouchback King
Kings & Convicts - Haze in the Park
6.2%ABV Giving off an inviting look at first glance with a light orange color, this hazy IPA boasts serious juicy qualities. A combo of malted barley, wheat and oats gives it a fuller body which works harmoniously with the super tropical and stone fruit hop notes to showcase an enjoyable juice-like hazy IPA.
Kings & Convicts IPA
K+C’s flagship IPA is an absolute “go-to” IPA every time. The aroma bursts out with notes of fresh squeezed grapefruit, apricot, peach and pine while delivering huge citrus zest notes in the flavor. With the addition of some malted wheat, it’s able to harness all these wonderful hop characteristics with a soft bodied background. This also adds to the super crisp, medium bitterness that allows you to enjoy all the flavors while not being overpowering at all.
Kings & Convicts - Japanese Lager
La Finta Nona
Copper ESB Nitro
Miel Time
Roggebruin - Belgian Rye Brown Ale
7.3% ABV A slightly spicy Belgian brown ale with notes of cola, dark fruit, and mild chocolate
10 Browning Street
Centennial Prime
Bluegrass
5.3% ABV A light, crisp, but flavorful dark cream ale with a nutty, corn-grainy, gently roasty aroma and flavor
Capital of Craft
Vintage & Barrel Aged
High West BA Victory at Sea
12%ABV Imperial Porter with coffee & vanilla aged for 12 months in High West bourbon barrels
Red Wine Barrel Aged Victory at Sea
11% ABV Imperial porter with coffee & vanilla aged in red wine barrels for 11 months.
White Wine/Brandy Barrel Aged Quad
11.4%ABV Belgian Quad aged 12 months in Chardonnay barrels
Trade Street Blend #2
10.5% ABV A blend of Imperial Porter, Doppelbock, and Wiezenbock aged 11 months in Brandy and Red Wine Barrels
Trade Street Blend #3
Trade Street Blend #4
11.5% ABV Imperial Porter, Bock, and Doppelbock aged 13 months in Brandy and Rye Barrels
Trade Street Blend #10
12.12% ABV Saison, Strong Ale, Trippel agen in wine, gin, and bourbon barrels
Red Wine Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout
12%ABV Imperial stout aged for 12 months in red wine barrels
Rye Whiskey Piper Down
Bourbon Three Sheets Barleywine
Behemoth (NZ)
Lid Ripper
7.7% ABV Behemoth’s hazy, unfiltered IPA featuring a “stupid amount” of American Hops and English Ale yeast. This beer is juicy, aromatic and packs a punch
Dreams in Green
7.7% ABV Do you dream of lush green trellises of New Zealand hops? If so, this hazy is for you, packing a punch of Nectaron and Motueka to bring out the tropical fruity passion they are known for
Freedom Juice
8% ABV Featuring notes of pine, grapefruit, lemon and pepper, this Double IPA tastes of freedom
Flights (MIRAMAR)
Signature Flight
IPA Flight
BEHEMOTH Flight
Behemoth Flight – 3 x 4oz Tasters - $10 We partnered with our friends at Behemoth Brewing Company in New Zealand to bring some of their delicious beer to SoCal. We’re excited to tap our rendition of three of their specialties, available while supplies last.
Alternative Beverages (MIRAMAR)
Newtopia ' Apple Soiree' Cyder
|6%| Newtopia's 5 apple blend of red delicious, gala, fuji, granny smith, and honeycrisp apples fermented with champagne yeast
Newtopia Chai Me a River Cyder
Chai-spiced cider from Newtopia Cyder
Newtopia POG Cyder
|6%| Pineapple, Guava, Blood Orange cider from Newtopia
JUNESHINE Acai Kombucha
JUNESHINE Mango Daydream Kombucha
K&C The Convict Quencher Hard Seltzer
5%ABV This mango and passionfruit seltzer is a one-way ticket to the islands!
K&C Cherry Lemonade Seltzer
5% ABV A cherry lemonade seltzer, born to quench that summer thirst!
Seaborn Baja Lime Margarita
Seaborn Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita
Seaborn Passionfruit/Guava Margarita
White Wine
Red Wine
Rose
Alcohol Free Craft Beer by Athletic Brewing Co.
Booze-Free Cocktails by Improv
Tepaches by De la Calle
Tepache Mango Chili
The perfectly picante pairing for any time of day!
Tepache Pineapple Spice
Fresh pineapples seasoned with turbinado sugar, agave, and a pinch of cinnamon.
Tepache Orange Turmeric
A citrusy twist on tepache, this version is made with crushed oranges and a hint of turmeric for a full bodied yet light taste
Fountain Drinks
6-Pack Cans
Aloha (6-pack)
Grapefruit Sculpin (6-Pack)
GF Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)
Hazy Sculpin (6-Pack)
Sculpin (6-Pack)
Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)
Big Gus (6-Pack)
Wee Gus (6-Pack)
Longfin (6-Pack)
California Kolsch (6-pack)
Cailco (6-Pack)
Fathom (6-Pack)
Swingin' Friar (6-Pack)
Swingin' Friar 16oz (6-pack)
2023 CAPITAL of CRAFT IPA 16oz (6-pack)
MIX SIX (6-Pack)
4-Pack Cans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
9045 Carroll Way, San Diego, CA 92121
