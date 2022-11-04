A map showing the location of Ballast Point HQ- Miramar 9045 Carroll WayView gallery

Ballast Point HQ- Miramar 9045 Carroll Way

review star

No reviews yet

9045 Carroll Way

San Diego, CA 92121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(8) Ballast Point Wings
Cuban Sandwich
Sculpin IPA

Daily Specials

Autumn Empanadas

$16.00

Smoked brisket, curry, roasted yam, cheddar cheese, date butter

Small Bites

French Fries

$10.00
Pretzel Breadsticks

Pretzel Breadsticks

$12.00

Choice of Sculpin beer cheese and/or mustard

Whipped Goat Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Seeded lavash cracker, strawberries, California olive oil, cumin spiced honey

Shrimp Aguachile

$18.00

Red onion, avocado, cilantro, serrano chiles, cucumbers, corn tostadas

(8) Ballast Point Wings

$16.00
Chicharrones & Guacamole

Chicharrones & Guacamole

$13.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, California Kolsch vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, crispy shaved Brussels sprouts, parmesan Reggiano

Island Crunch

$14.00

Pineapple, mango, cabbage, carrots, bok choy, bean sprouts, cashews, Thai basil, mint, sesame soy ginger vinaigrette

Pizzas

Margherita

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, California olive oil, sea salt

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$18.00

Mozzarella, ricotta crema, mushrooms, arugula, roasted garlic, house-made spicy honey drizzle

Italian Stallion

$19.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, mozzarella, tomatoes, pepperoncini relish

Hawai'i Five-0

$19.00

Hoisin BBQ brisket, smoked mozzarella, pineapple, pickled red onions, cilantro

Mains

Quinoa Falafel Wrap

$16.00

Red quinoa, chickpeas, spinach tortilla, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated cucumbers, tzatziki sauce, watermelon slice

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Skin-on breast marinated overnight, kale slaw with honey mustard glaze, dill cucumber, Sculpin hot sauce on a brioche bun

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard aioli on Telera bread

Double-Stack Angus Smash Burger

Double-Stack Angus Smash Burger

$17.00

Shredded lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, BP special sauce, pepperoncini, sesame bun (Cheddar or Swiss cheese available upon request)

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Beer-battered Mahi Mahi, herb and citrus cabbage slaw, chipotle tomato crema, pickled onions, jicama

Ahi Poke Bowl

$23.00

Lite soy marinated Ahi, warm coconut rice, seaweed salad, crispy onions, snap peas, carrots, sriracha aioli

Braised Short Ribs

$25.00

Desserts

Strawberry Waffle

$10.00

Warm Belgium waffle, local strawberries, vanilla ice cream with strawberry sugar crunch

Tiramisu Mousse

$10.00

Victory at Sea Chocolate sauce, toasted cinnamon wafers, chocolate shavings

1scp Ice Cream

$3.00

2scps Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$14.00

Kids Corn Dog

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Hops & More Hops (MIRAMAR)

Hazy Sculpin IPA

$3.00+

|7%| An East Coast take on our Classic West Coast IPA. Haze and the addition of Galaxy and Nelson hops this Sculpin brew apart from the rest. This modern evolution is juicy, earthy, and approachable with soft bitterness, but still let the hops shine- just like you'd expect

Sculpin IPA

$3.00+

|7%| Rated a perfect 100 among beer critics, our flagship IPA is bright with aromas of apricot, peach, mango, and lemon

Aloha Sculpin IPA

$3.00+

|7%| Hazy IPA with tropical flavors from hops and yeast. No fruit added, hints of pineapple and guava create a hazy paradise in the palm of your hands

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$3.00+

|7%| Grapefruit adds a fresh squeeze of tangy bitterness to our signature IPA

Grunion Pale Ale

$3.00+

|5.5%| Our Mosaic & Calypso hopped GABF gold medal winner (American Pale Ale). Notes of summer melon and and herbs supported by a caramel malt body

Swingin' Friar

$3.00+

Fathom IPA

$3.00+

|6%| Crisp and clean with a touch of malt , zesty orange, & piney hops

Big Gus IPA

$3.00+

|6.5%| Bucking the trend rather than following, Big Gus is what happens when our brewers set out to make a clear "Hazy IPA". The result is a crystal-clear and extremely dry with fruity aromas and a soft bitterness.

Watermelon Dorado Double IPA

$3.00+

|10%| Our hoppy double IPA with watermelon

Oh, My Stars!

$3.00+Out of stock

Blood Orange IPA

$3.00+

7% ABV A citrus forward, subtly sweet, blood orange flavored IPA, with apparent bitterness and high clarity.

Manta Ray Double IPA

$3.00+

Crisp and Bright (MIRAMAR)

Speedboat Salt and Lime Blonde

$3.00+

|4.5%| Blonde Ale modeled after Koln-style ales, hopped with citrusy and floral noble hops and finished with a touch of Himalayan Salt & lime

Wahoo White

$3.00+

|4.5%| Belgian-style Witbier with coriander & orange peel, refreshing & citrusy

California Kolsch

$3.00+

|5.2%| Kölsch style; light but complex with a subdued fruitiness

Longfin Lager

$3.00+

4.2% ABV - A traditional German Helles style lager, light and bready with a clean finish

Wee Gus Hoppy Lager

$3.00+

4.2% A brilliantly clear and easy-drinking hoppy lager. This crisp, dry-hopped beer has a refreshing undercurrent of lemon, herbal and floral aromas, with a hint of black pepper and a bone-dry finish

Michelada

$8.00Out of stock

Rich & Malty (MIRAMAR)

Calico

$3.00+

|5.5 %| The very first beer brewed on the original 15-barrel brew house. A rich, copper ale with hints of toasted caramel, citrus, and spice

Black Marlin Porter

$3.00+

Victory at Sea

$3.00+

Research & Development (MIRAMAR)

Kings & Convicts Crouchback King

$3.00+

Kings & Convicts - Haze in the Park

$3.00+

6.2%ABV Giving off an inviting look at first glance with a light orange color, this hazy IPA boasts serious juicy qualities. A combo of malted barley, wheat and oats gives it a fuller body which works harmoniously with the super tropical and stone fruit hop notes to showcase an enjoyable juice-like hazy IPA.

Kings & Convicts IPA

$3.00+

K+C’s flagship IPA is an absolute “go-to” IPA every time. The aroma bursts out with notes of fresh squeezed grapefruit, apricot, peach and pine while delivering huge citrus zest notes in the flavor. With the addition of some malted wheat, it’s able to harness all these wonderful hop characteristics with a soft bodied background. This also adds to the super crisp, medium bitterness that allows you to enjoy all the flavors while not being overpowering at all.

Kings & Convicts - Japanese Lager

$3.00+

La Finta Nona

$3.00+

Copper ESB Nitro

$3.00+Out of stock

Miel Time

$3.00+

Roggebruin - Belgian Rye Brown Ale

$3.00+

7.3% ABV A slightly spicy Belgian brown ale with notes of cola, dark fruit, and mild chocolate

10 Browning Street

$3.00+

Centennial Prime

$3.00+

Bluegrass

$3.00+

5.3% ABV A light, crisp, but flavorful dark cream ale with a nutty, corn-grainy, gently roasty aroma and flavor

Capital of Craft

$3.00+Out of stock

Vintage & Barrel Aged

High West BA Victory at Sea

$5.00+

12%ABV Imperial Porter with coffee & vanilla aged for 12 months in High West bourbon barrels

Red Wine Barrel Aged Victory at Sea

$5.00+

11% ABV Imperial porter with coffee & vanilla aged in red wine barrels for 11 months.

White Wine/Brandy Barrel Aged Quad

$5.00+

11.4%ABV Belgian Quad aged 12 months in Chardonnay barrels

Trade Street Blend #2

$5.00+

10.5% ABV A blend of Imperial Porter, Doppelbock, and Wiezenbock aged 11 months in Brandy and Red Wine Barrels

Trade Street Blend #3

$5.00+

Trade Street Blend #4

$5.00+

11.5% ABV Imperial Porter, Bock, and Doppelbock aged 13 months in Brandy and Rye Barrels

Trade Street Blend #10

$5.00+

12.12% ABV Saison, Strong Ale, Trippel agen in wine, gin, and bourbon barrels

Red Wine Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout

$5.00+

12%ABV Imperial stout aged for 12 months in red wine barrels

Rye Whiskey Piper Down

$5.00+Out of stock

Bourbon Three Sheets Barleywine

$5.00+

Behemoth (NZ)

Lid Ripper

$3.00+

7.7% ABV Behemoth’s hazy, unfiltered IPA featuring a “stupid amount” of American Hops and English Ale yeast. This beer is juicy, aromatic and packs a punch

Dreams in Green

$3.00+

7.7% ABV Do you dream of lush green trellises of New Zealand hops? If so, this hazy is for you, packing a punch of Nectaron and Motueka to bring out the tropical fruity passion they are known for

Freedom Juice

$3.00+

8% ABV Featuring notes of pine, grapefruit, lemon and pepper, this Double IPA tastes of freedom

Flights (MIRAMAR)

Signature Flight

$10.00

IPA Flight

$10.00

BEHEMOTH Flight

$10.00

Behemoth Flight – 3 x 4oz Tasters - $10 We partnered with our friends at Behemoth Brewing Company in New Zealand to bring some of their delicious beer to SoCal. We’re excited to tap our rendition of three of their specialties, available while supplies last.

Alternative Beverages (MIRAMAR)

Newtopia ' Apple Soiree' Cyder

$6.00+

|6%| Newtopia's 5 apple blend of red delicious, gala, fuji, granny smith, and honeycrisp apples fermented with champagne yeast

Newtopia Chai Me a River Cyder

$6.00+

Chai-spiced cider from Newtopia Cyder

Newtopia POG Cyder

$6.00+

|6%| Pineapple, Guava, Blood Orange cider from Newtopia

JUNESHINE Acai Kombucha

$6.00+

JUNESHINE Mango Daydream Kombucha

$6.00+

K&C The Convict Quencher Hard Seltzer

$6.00+

5%ABV This mango and passionfruit seltzer is a one-way ticket to the islands!

K&C Cherry Lemonade Seltzer

$6.00+

5% ABV A cherry lemonade seltzer, born to quench that summer thirst!

Seaborn Baja Lime Margarita

$11.00

Seaborn Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Seaborn Passionfruit/Guava Margarita

$11.00

White Wine

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

McManis Chardonnay

$11.00+

Ferrari Chardonnay

$15.00+

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$11.00+

Ruffino Prosecco

$10.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Seven Daughters Moscato

$11.00+

Mimosa Bucket

$25.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Benziger Merlot

$12.00+

Seven Deadly Red Blend

$12.00+

Imagery Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$12.00+

Benziger Cabernet

$14.00+

Red Diamond Malbec

$10.00+

Rose

Justin Rose

$13.00+

The 2021 JUSTIN Rosé is a dry, aromatic, refreshing wine that reminds us why rosé is great on a hot summer day. 13.5 ABV

Alcohol Free Craft Beer by Athletic Brewing Co.

Run Wild IPA - 0% ABV

$6.00+

The ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.

Athletic Lite - 0% ABV

$6.00+

Booze-Free Cocktails by Improv

Booze-free Cucumber Gin & Tonic

$6.00

All of the crisp and classy refreshment, without compromising your refinement.

Booze-free Grapefruit Paloma

$6.00

A perfectly citrus experience! Grapefruit and lime effervescence!

Tepaches by De la Calle

Pronounced “teh-pah-chay,” this probiotic beverage has been made in Mexico for centuries by fermenting pineapples. De la Calle uses certified organic pineapples to create their Tepache. Non-alcoholic, low in sugar.

Tepache Mango Chili

$5.00

The perfectly picante pairing for any time of day!

Tepache Pineapple Spice

$5.00

Fresh pineapples seasoned with turbinado sugar, agave, and a pinch of cinnamon.

Tepache Orange Turmeric

$5.00

A citrusy twist on tepache, this version is made with crushed oranges and a hint of turmeric for a full bodied yet light taste

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mug's Root Beer

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda Water

Water

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Honest Kids Fruit Drink

$2.00

6-Pack Cans

Aloha (6-pack)

$12.99+

Grapefruit Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

GF Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Hazy Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Big Gus (6-Pack)

$11.99+

Wee Gus (6-Pack)

$10.99+

Longfin (6-Pack)

$9.99+

California Kolsch (6-pack)

$9.99+

Cailco (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Fathom (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Swingin' Friar (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Swingin' Friar 16oz (6-pack)

$14.99+

2023 CAPITAL of CRAFT IPA 16oz (6-pack)

$16.99

MIX SIX (6-Pack)

$14.99

4-Pack Cans

Legion Lager (4-pack) 16oz

$9.99

V@S (4-Pack)

$16.99

Watty Dodo (4-Pack)

$16.99+

Ballast Point Double Tray

$10.00

BA Bottles

Barrel-Aged Piper Down 750mL

$19.99

Barrel-Aged Saison 750mL

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9045 Carroll Way, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pure Project - Miramar
orange star4.5 • 745
9030 Kenamar Dr San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Cutwater Spirits
orange star4.6 • 230
9750 Distribution Ave San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Kings and Convicts Miramar - 9550 Distribution Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
9550 Distribution Avenue San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Boss Bird Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 22
7580 Miramar Rd San Diego, CA 92126
View restaurantnext
Single Fin Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8585 Commerce Avenue San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Pauly's pizza joint - 6780 Miramar Rd #105
orange starNo Reviews
6780 Miramar Rd #10 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston