Brewpubs & Breweries

Pure Project Miramar

745 Reviews

$

9030 Kenamar Dr

#308

San Diego, CA 92121

Order Again

Popular Items

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)
Murklands (4 Pack)
Nomad (4 Pack)

Beer

Rove (4 Pack)

Rove (4 Pack)

$12.00

Adventure Beer, 4.2% ABV - 4 Pack

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

Pacific Prost (4 Pack)

$17.00

Kölsch-style Ale, 5.1% ABV - 4 Pack

Rain (4 Pack)

Rain (4 Pack)

$16.00

Unfiltered Pilsner, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

Tropical Mist (4 Pack)

$16.00

Misty Citrus Blonde Ale, 5.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Nomad (4 Pack)

Nomad (4 Pack)

$17.00

Hefeweizen, 5.7% ABV - 4 Pack

Joshua Tree Facelift (4 Pack)

Joshua Tree Facelift (4 Pack)

$18.00Out of stock

Hoppy Lager with Riwaka, Citra, & Centennial Cryo, 5.0% ABV - 4 Pack *Collaboration with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

Murklands (4 Pack)

Murklands (4 Pack)

$18.00

Murky Pale Ale w/ CTZ & Citra Hops, 5.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

Subconscious Mind (4 Pack)

$21.00

Murky IPA w/ Nelson Sauvin & Strata, 6.7% ABV - 4 Pack

Symmetry (4 Pack)

Symmetry (4 Pack)

$22.00

Murky IPA w/ Mosaic, Motueka & Southern Cross, 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Pure West (4 Pack)

Pure West (4 Pack)

$19.00

Unfiltered West Coast IPA with Mosaic, Simcoe, & Nelson Hops, 6.5% ABV - 4 Pack

Tales From The Deep (4 Pack)

Tales From The Deep (4 Pack)

$23.00

Murky Double IPA with Mosaic, Citra, & Citra Cryo, 8.3% ABV - 4 Pack

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

Sweet Retreat (4 Pack)

$25.00

Blueberry Shortcake Style Smoothie Beer, 6.0% ABV - 4 Pack

Madeline (375ml)

Madeline (375ml)

$13.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Mixed Fermentation Farmhouse Saison Batch 7, 5.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Roes Red (375ml)

Roes Red (375ml)

$13.00

Flanders Style Red Ale Aged in Oak Barrels, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

Roes Red w/ Cherries & Mulberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Flanders Style Red Ale w/ Cherries & Mulberries, 8.0% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Lief (375ml)

Lief (375ml)

$17.00

Méthode Traditionnelle - 3 Year Blend, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Strawberries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel Aged Feral Ale with Strawberries, 7% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Double Cherries (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel Aged Feral Ale with Double Cherries, 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

Euphorik w/ Blueberries, Cherries & Black Currants (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Feral Ale with Blueberries, Cherries, & Black Currants, 6.6% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

Everything Gold May Stay (375ml)

$17.00

Golden Flanders Style Aged with Raspberries in Oak Barrels, 5.8% ABV - 375ml

Seeds Of Happiness (375ml)

Seeds Of Happiness (375ml)

$15.00

Wine Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Cherries & Black Currants, 6.8% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Electric Depths (375ml)

Electric Depths (375ml)

$17.00

Méthode Traditionnelle with Cherries & Raspberries, 6.9% ABV - 375ml

Pluot Twist (375ml)

Pluot Twist (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Pluots, 6.8% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Ember Song (375ml)

Ember Song (375ml)

$15.00

Oak Barrel-Aged Oud Bruin with Smoked Cacao & Vanilla, 7.2% ABV - 375ml Bottle

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

Forgotten Brilliance (500ml)

$20.00

Barleywine, 12.3% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Lost Monarch (500ml)

Lost Monarch (500ml)

$22.00Out of stock

Imperial Stout w/ Coffee & Hazelnuts, 11.5% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

Could Be An Illusion (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Coffee & Maple Syrup, 11.6% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Familiar Faces (500ml)

Familiar Faces (500ml)

$22.00

Imperial Stout w/ Pumpkin, Spices, Coffee & Lactose, 11.0% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Beast Below (500ml)

Beast Below (500ml)

$26.00Out of stock

Imperial Stout w/ Wild Thai Banana, Cocoa & Coffee, 11.6% ABV - 500ml Bottle

Endless Night (500ml)

Endless Night (500ml)

$28.00Out of stock

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout with Coconut, Vanilla, & Cacao, 12.3% ABV - 500ml Bottle *Collaboration with 3 Sons Brewing Co.

Mystic Matter (500ml)

Mystic Matter (500ml)

$28.00Out of stock

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout w/ Coffee & Vanilla, 12.9% ABV - 500ml Bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crowlers and cans available for pick up! Please bring your own reusable bag. Orders will not be held past the day/time selected. If you have any questions, call our Miramar Taproom at (858) 252-6143

Website

Location

9030 Kenamar Dr, #308, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

