Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

Daikokuya Opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2002,
One of the first ramen bars in the scene of LA, Daikokuya has since expanded into multiple spots beyond its original location of Little Tokyo. Tonkotsu broth is Our signature due to its delicious umami flavor, and Ramen is made with custom noodles that incorporate our signature broth and the perfect mix of toppings.
We have locations in Little Tokyo, El Monte, Sawtelle, and Monterey Park.

327 E 1st St

Popular Items

Salad$1.50
Cabbage salad, homemade Mayo dressing.
Extra Egg$1.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.50
Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.
*Spicy Miso Ramen*$16.50
mild spicy miso with pork broth & thicker noodles. * already includes KOTTERI flavor. can change to no KOTTERI by request. recommended toppings: corn, butter, wakame (wet seaweed)
*Daikoku Ramen*$15.50
our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork
Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.
Chashu Pork Bowl$13.95
our homemade pork belly grilled and served over rice with green onions pickled ginger and a sweet glaze
Homemade Gyoza$7.95
5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside.
made fresh every day in store
California Roll$8.50
a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs
Takoyaki$6.75
5pcs octopus ball
Fried Rice$13.50
onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request
See full menu

Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
