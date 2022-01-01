Go
Toast
  • /
  • Bronx
  • /
  • Daisy’s Juice Bar and Café

Daisy’s Juice Bar and Café

Daisy's is a health-focused grab-and-go juice bar & café serving eclectic flavors from across the globe; our purpose is to fuel you with food that leaves you feeling happy and healthy.

2593A Saint Raymond Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2593A Saint Raymond Ave

Bronx NY

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caridad Williamsbridge

No reviews yet

Casual family style dining. Service the tastiest rotisserie chicken in the BX. We proudly serve latinx inspired dishes that feel and taste like abuela used to make them. We provide delivery, dine in, take out and catering services.

Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road

No reviews yet

Comida Dominicana de Verdad!

Q44

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zaro's - Parkchester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston