Daisy’s Juice Bar and Café
Daisy's is a health-focused grab-and-go juice bar & café serving eclectic flavors from across the globe; our purpose is to fuel you with food that leaves you feeling happy and healthy.
2593A Saint Raymond Ave
Location
Bronx NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
