Food

Appetizers

Truffled Pomme Frites

$15.00

Hand cut Potatoes. Truffle. Parmesan. Garlic. Truffle Aioli

Tiger Prawns

$27.00

Grilled Tiger Prawns. 7 Spice Thai Sauce. African Seasoning. Citrus and Honey Glaze

Lamb and Fig

$25.00

French Cut Grilled Lamb Chops. Fig Sauce. Lavender Sea Salt

Royale Salad

$17.00

Arugula. Mixed Greens. Kale. Cherry Tomatoes. Dried Cranberries and Blueberries. Candied Walnuts. Prosciutto. Croutons. Lemon Poppy Vinaigrette.

Oysters Royal

$17.00

roiled Blue Point Oysters. Crabmeat. Herbed Breadcrumbs. Citrus Butter

Mussels de Coco

$15.00

Sauteed Mussels. White Wine Coconut Broth. Fresh Herbs. Baguette

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

$20.00

Fresh Kale Greens, Parmesan, Truffle Essence, Croutons, Pine Nuts

Arugula Salad

$20.00

Baby Arugula, Tomatoes, Grilled Peaches, Cranberries, Feta Cheese

Bar Bites

Lamb Sliders

$17.00

3pcs Lamb Sliders. Feta Cheese. Arugula. Brioche Bun

Royal Burger

$22.00

House Blend Beef Patty. Lettuce. Tomato. Crispy Onion.

Chicken and Beef Skewers

$18.00

Chargrilled Choice Cuts. Creamy Cilantro Dressing. Chimichurri.

Mussels in White Wine

$18.00

White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce. Toasted French Baguette

Flat Bread Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepper Jack. Goat Cheese

Oysters

$17.00

Grilled or Broiled Half/ Dozen Oysters. Lump Crab Meat. Herbed Bread Crumbs House made Hot Sauce. Crostini

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Hand Cut Fries. Truffle Oil. Parmesan. Parsley

Entree

Steak Frites

Ribeye. Peppercorn Herbed Butter. Truffled Parmesan Fries.

Miso Honey Glazed Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon. Miso Honey Glazed. Truffled Mashed Potatoes. Heirloom Vegetables

Grilled Cornish Hen

Rosemary and Rose Brined Cornish Hen. Honey Rum Glaze. Truffled Mashed Potatoes. Seasonal vegetables.

Clam and Mussel Pasta

PEI Mussels. Little Neck Clams. Linguini. White Garlic Sauce. Fresh Basil.

Mussels and Clams Linguine

$24.00

White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce. Red Pepper Flakes. Grated Parmesan. Dried Spring Flowers.

Oxtail Meatball

$29.00

18hour Braised Oxtail Meat. Pappardelle. Turmeric and Tomato Coconut Sauce. Fresh Basil. Shaved Gruyere Cheese.

Vineyard Bird

$23.00

Pan Roasted half Cornish Hen. White Wine. Mushrooms. Mashed Potatoes. Heirloom Vegetables

Bronzino

$37.00

Oven Roasted Whole Filleted Bronzino. Truffled Mashed Potato. Safron Lemon Roasted Tomatoes, Capers and Seasonal Vegetables

Lobster and Pasta

$27.00

Butter Poached Lobster Tail. Crab Meat. English Peas. Red Pepper Sauce

Crispy Pork Belly

$21.00

Asian Inspired Deep Fried Pork Belly. Fried Rice. Pickled Cucumbers and Shallots. Liver Sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice Bowl

$26.00

Oxtail and Short Rib Meats. Seasonal Vegetables. Scallions. Beef and Chicken Skewers

Steak Frites

$30.00

80z. Reverse Seared Rib Eye. Peppercorn and Whiskey Sauce. Parmesan Truffle Fries.

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Sea Salt Peppercorn Crusted. Creamed Spinach. Truffled Oil Roasted Seasonal Heirloom Vegetables

Desserts

Malva Pudding

$10.00

South African Inspired Sweet Pudding. Bourbon Caramel Sauce. Balsamic Glaze.

Death by Chocolate Parfait

$13.00

Chocolate Cake. Chocolate Pudding. Chocolate Shavings. Caramel Bourbon Syrup.

Drinks

Wine

Cabernet

$15.00

Pinot Noir

$18.00

Merlot

$15.00

Riesling

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Chardonnay

$15.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Brut

$12.00

Champagne

$14.00

Rose

$16.00

Beer

Heinekin

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Modela

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

skol

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale IPA

$8.00

Laguanitas IPA

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bell's

$8.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Gun Hill IPA

$8.00

Gun Hill Two

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Sour mix

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00