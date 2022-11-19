Main picView gallery

Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express

review star

No reviews yet

1809 Williamsbridge Road

Bronx, NY 10461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$8.50

Chicken Strips

$11.00

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$7.00

Fried Mutz

$8.00

Beef Patty

$2.75

Beef Patty W/ Cheese

$3.75

Beef Patty W/ Cheese Roni

$5.00

Coco Bread

$1.50

Garlic Knots

$2.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Knots W/ Cheese

$4.25

Meatballs in Sauce

$6.00

Potato Croquette

$3.00

Soups

Lentil Pt

$4.95

Lenti Qt

$9.25

Spinach Tortellini Pt

$5.25

Spinach Tortellini Qt

$9.50

Chicken Noodle Pt

$5.50

Chicken Noodle Qt

$10.00

Chicken Rice Pt

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Rice Qt

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon Rice Pt

$5.75

Salmon Rice Qt

$11.00

Pasta Fagoli Pt

$5.50Out of stock

Pasta Fagoli Qt

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Garden Salad

$7.50

Chef Salad

$9.00

Wraps & Heros

Flounder Fillet Wrap

$8.75

Veggie Combo Wrap

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Fresh Mozz Pep Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet, Swiss, Bacon, Ranch

$9.50

Pepper & Egg Wrap

$7.50

Potato & Egg Wrap

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Lett Tomato Mayo Wrap

$9.25

Cheese Steak W/ Onions Hero

$9.50

Veggie Combo Hero

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Fresh Mozz Pep Hero

$9.50

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Hero

$9.50

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Hero

$10.75

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$10.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.50

Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana Hero

$9.50

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$8.50

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$8.00

Pepper & Egg Hero

$7.50

Potato & Egg Hero

$7.50

Flounder Filet Hero

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Lett Tomato Mayo Hero

$9.50

Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$17.00

LG Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Sicilian Pie

$21.00

Marinara Sicilian Pie

$19.00

Grandma Sicilian Pie

$23.00

Spciy Roni Hot Honey Pie

$28.00

Special Pies

SM Hawaiian Pie

$23.50

SM Chicken Parm Pie

$23.50

SM Buffalo Chicken Pie

$23.50

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$24.00

SM Chicken Vodka Pie

$24.00

SM Chicken Marsala Pie

$24.00

SM White Pie

$22.50

SM Tomato Pie

$15.00

SM Red & White Pie

$23.50

SM Salad Pie

$21.00

SM Chicken Francese Pie

$24.00

SM Big A Pie

$24.00

SM Williamsbridge Pie

$24.50

Sm Maraghita Pie

$23.00

LG Hawaiian Pie

$27.00

LG Chicken Parm Pie

$26.50

LG Buffalo Chicken Pie

$26.50

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$27.50

LG Chicken Vodka Pie

$27.50

LG Chicken Marsala Pie

$27.50

LG White Pie

$25.00

LG Tomato Pie

$18.00

LG Red & White Pie

$27.00

LG Salad Pie

$22.00

LG Chicken Francese Pie

$27.50

LG Williamsbridge Pie

$28.00

LG Big A Pie

$27.50

LG Margahita Pie

$25.50

Cheese Mini

$9.00

Tomato Pie Mini

$7.50

Chix Vodka Mini

$12.50

Chix Bacon Ranch Mini

$12.50

Chix Parm Mini

$12.00

Red & White Mini

$12.00

Salad Mini

$10.00

Chix Francese Mini

$12.50

Chix Marsala Mini

$12.50

The Williamsbridge Mini

$13.00

Buffalo Chix Mini

$12.00

White Mini

$11.50

Hawaiian Mini

$12.50

The Big A Mini

$12.00

Margarita Mini

$12.00

Slices

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$7.25

Chicken Vodka Slice

$7.00

Chicken Marsala Slice

$7.25

White Slice

$5.50

Marghetia Slice

$5.50

Cheese Slice

$3.75

Garlic Knots

$2.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Sicilian Slice

$3.75

Salad Slice

$5.50

Hawaiin Slice

$6.00

White Sicilian Slice

$4.75

Specialty Slice

$6.75

Chick Parm Slice

$6.50

Grandma Sicilian

$4.25

Bacon Slice

$6.25

Spicy Roni Hot Honey Slice

$5.50

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$7.00

Cheese Calzone/Crispy Chicken

$8.50

Spinach Calzone

$7.75

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$7.75

Meat Calzone

$7.75

Pepperoni Roll

$3.00

Stromboli

$6.50

Spinach Roll

$6.50

Broccoli Roll

$6.00

Eggplant Roll

$7.50

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$7.50

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Chicken Marsala Roll

$8.00

Chicken Francese Roll

$8.50

Pasta

Fettucine Alfredo Half

$8.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.50

Rigatoni Pesto Half

$8.50

Rigatoni Pesto

$14.00

Penne Primavera Half

$8.00

Penne Primavera

$12.50

Spaghetti Carbonara Half

$8.50

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.00

Penne Vodka Half

$8.50

Penne Vodka

$14.00

Pasta

Baked Ziti Half

$8.00

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Spaghetti Half

$7.00

Spaghetti Reg

$10.00

Stuffed Shells Half

$8.75

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Meat Lasagna Half

$8.50

Meat Lasagna

$13.50

Cheese Ravioli Half

$8.50

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Linguini White Clam Half

$8.25Out of stock

Linguini White Clam

$15.00Out of stock

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs Half

$8.00

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$14.00

Rigatoni Garlic/Oil Half

$7.00

Rigatoni Garlic/Oil

$11.00

Entrees

Chicken Francese Half

$8.50

Chicken Francese

$15.00

Chicken Marsala Half

$9.00

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Flounder Filllet Half

$9.95

Flounder Fillet

$17.95

Shrimp Oreganata Half

$10.25

Shrimp Oreganata

$19.50

Grilled Salmon Half

$11.25

Grilled Salmon

$19.50

Eggplant Parm Half

$7.75

Eggplant Parm

$13.25

Chicken Parm Half

$8.25

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Veal Parm Half

$9.25

Veal Parm

$16.50

Shrimp Parm Half

$9.00

Shrimp Parm

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Rabe Half

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Rabe

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.50

Shrimp Scampi Half

$10.25

Desserts

Zeppoles

$4.50

Cannoli

$4.25

Cheesecake

$4.50

Tiramisu

$4.95

Ices Pt

$4.00

Ices Qt

$6.00

Ices $2.00

$2.00

Ices $3.00

$3.00

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$4.95

Oreo Mousse Cake

$4.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.95

Deals

The Porch Deal

$26.00

The Loreto Park

$39.00

Cans

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Brisk Can

$1.50

Seltzer Can

$1.50

Dr. Browns BC Can

$1.50

Dr. Browns Cream Can

$1.50

Mug Can

$1.50

Grape Can

$1.50

Hawaiian Punch Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Orange Can

$1.50

D. Coke Can

$1.50

Bottles

Pepsi Bot

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Bot

$2.00

Coke Bot

$2.00

Diet Coke Bot

$2.00

Gingerale Bot

$2.00

Snapple Peach

$2.00

Snapple Lemon

$2.00

Snapple Apple

$2.00

Orange Bot

$2.00

Seltzer Bot

$2.00

Stewarts RB

$2.00

Stewarts Cream

$2.00

Stewarts Orange Cream

$2.00

Brisk Bot

$2.00

Snapple Kiwi

$2.00

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.00

Snapple DIET Lemon

$2.00

Stewarts Black Cherry

$2.00

Stewarts Grape

$2.00

Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.00

Pure Leaf Green

$2.00

Snapple Raspberry

$2.00

Snapple Mango

$2.00

Snapple Grape

$2.00

Snapple 20 Oz

$2.25

2L

Pepsi 2L

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.50

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.50

Coke 2L

$3.50

Brisk 2L

$3.50

Sprite 2L

$3.50

Orange 2L

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1809 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx, NY 10461

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Daisy's Juice Bar and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2593A Saint Raymond Ave Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road - 1556 White Plains Road
orange starNo Reviews
1556 White Plains Road Bronx, NY 10462
View restaurantnext
Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
200 Baychester Avenue Bronx, NY 10475
View restaurantnext
Code Red Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1320 East Gun Hill Road Bronx, NY 10409
View restaurantnext
Q44 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1161 Castle Hill Avenue Bronx, NY 10462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bronx

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
The Original Venice Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,374
772 E 149 Street Bronx, NY 10455
View restaurantnext
Fratilli's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 674
404 Hunts Point Ave Bronx, NY 10474
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Riverdale Steak House
orange star4.3 • 354
5700 Riverdale Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronx
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston