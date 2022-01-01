Go
DB's • Eats & Beats •

Columbia's favorite place for pizza, grits, wings and more!

1144 Riverside Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$3.00
M-Pepperoni$13.65
M-Hawaiian$14.95
Canadian bacon and pineapple
M-BBQ$17.95
M-True Meat Lover's$18.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon and beef
Steak Philly$11.95
M-Pizza Maker Special$18.95
Our most popular pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, green peppers and onions
M-Vegetarian$16.95
Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomato
M-BYOP (Cheese)$11.95
Start with Cheese and add your favorite toppings. Just cheese is ok too!
M-Pizza #2$16.95
Sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onions
Location

1144 Riverside Dr

Columbia TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
