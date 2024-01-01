Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
De Pere
/
De Pere
/
Buffalo Wings
De Pere restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Pasquale's International Cafe - 305 main ave
305 main ave, Depere
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wings (10)
$12.95
More about Pasquale's International Cafe - 305 main ave
Gallagher's Pizza De Pere
330 Reid St., Depere
No reviews yet
Inferno Buffalo Wings
$11.99
served w/blue cheese and celery
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere
Browse other tasty dishes in De Pere
Pumpkin Pies
Chicken Parmesan
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Banana Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Waffles
Chicken Salad
Cinnamon Rolls
More near De Pere to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(702 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(758 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(385 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(514 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston