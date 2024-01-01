Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in De Pere

Go
De Pere restaurants
Toast

De Pere restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's International Cafe - 305 main ave

305 main ave, Depere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Wings (10)$12.95
More about Pasquale's International Cafe - 305 main ave
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Inferno Buffalo Wings$11.99
served w/blue cheese and celery
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

Browse other tasty dishes in De Pere

Pumpkin Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Banana Cake

Chocolate Mousse

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near De Pere to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (702 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (758 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (514 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston