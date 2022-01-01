Bruschetta in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve bruschetta
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Crostinis topped with Roma tomatoes, garlic, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella
Graystone Ale House
3711 Monroe Road, De Pere
|Bruschetta Burger
|$13.99
Our signature burger served in a pressed
ciabatta bun with classic Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
|Bruschetta
|$10.49
Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on sliced garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.