Bruschetta in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
Toast

De Pere restaurants that serve bruschetta

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.00
Crostinis topped with Roma tomatoes, garlic, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Graystone Ale House

3711 Monroe Road, De Pere

Avg 4.2 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Burger$13.99
Our signature burger served in a pressed
ciabatta bun with classic Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
Bruschetta$10.49
Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on sliced garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.
More about Graystone Ale House

