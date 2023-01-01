Waffles in De Pere
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI
317 Main Avenue, De Pere
|Avocado "Toast" Waffle
|$6.80
Toasted bubble waffle with smashed avocado, goat cheese crumbles and Everything Bagel Seasoning
|BYO Waffle or Crepe
|$0.00
|FEATURE Fresh Blueberry Waffle
|$7.80
Fresh blueberries + a dollop of our house made whipped cream, served with a side of pure maple syrup.