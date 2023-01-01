Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
De Pere restaurants that serve waffles

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery - Main Avenue, De Pere, WI

317 Main Avenue, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (420 reviews)
Avocado "Toast" Waffle$6.80
Toasted bubble waffle with smashed avocado, goat cheese crumbles and Everything Bagel Seasoning
BYO Waffle or Crepe$0.00
FEATURE Fresh Blueberry Waffle$7.80
Fresh blueberries + a dollop of our house made whipped cream, served with a side of pure maple syrup.
McGeorge’s Pub

415 George Street, De Pere

No reviews yet
Waffle Fries$7.00
