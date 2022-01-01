Go
Toast

Deer Valley Trails

WELCOME TO DEER VALLEY TRAILS
Deer Valley Trails rests in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, offering 12 rustic cabins and a full-service restaurant and bar. Enjoy the many activities the Adirondacks has to offer during your stay with us.

4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
BONELESS Wings$10.00
Maple Bacon Burger$15.00
Soup of the Day$5.00
Turkey Club$14.00
Fish Fry$15.00
See full menu

Location

4677 Blue Mountain Rd #3524

St. Regis Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Timber Tavern

No reviews yet

A newer version of a North Country landmark!

A.P. Smith's Bakery/The Ganzi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge

No reviews yet

Our 100-mile culinary focused cuisine with Old World imagination, honoring the timeless practices of slow cooking, vegetable stocks, bone broths, essential oils, and natural herbs and spices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston