Go
Banner pic

Delgado's Mexican Restaurant

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4401 Carpinteria Avenue

Carpinteria, CA 93013

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Taquitos$10.95
Three crispy beef or chicken taquitos, with avocado salsa, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Pobrecito$13.95
a burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and cheese. topped with enchilada sauce, melted jack
cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Side of Rice$3.00
Pepe Delgado Burrito$13.50
A large grilled burrito filled with your choice of meat, or veggies rice, beans, jack cheese, cilantro, onion and salsa.
Shredded Chicken Taco$5.70
Seafood Cocktail$18.95
mix of shrimp, octopus, tomato broth, cucumber onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and avocado.
Dos Tacos$15.50
two tacos filled with your choice of meat (tri-tip, chicken, al pastor, rajas or veggie), cilantro, onion and salsa.
Pork Tamale$5.70
Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito$6.85
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Your choice of Bacon, Chorizo, or Avocado mixed with eggs, potatoes, and jack cheese. Salsa available upon request.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4401 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria CA 93013

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Carp Kitchen & Grocery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Dom's Seafood

No reviews yet

Restaurateur Warner Ebbink and Executive Chef Brandon Boudet are opening their latest culinary venture Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, CA. Featuring local seafood, pizza hot out of the wood burning oven and Little Dom’s Italian classics.

Scratch - Montecito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delgado's Mexican Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston