Brass Bird Coffee

No reviews yet

4835 Carpinteria Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Coffee Drinks

12 oz Brewed Regular Coffee

$2.75

16 oz Brewed Regular Coffee

$3.00

12 oz Brewed DECAF Coffee

$2.75

16 oz Brewed Decaf Coffee

$3.00

12 oz Red Eye

$4.25

brewed coffee with a shot of espresso

16 oz Red Eye

$4.50

12 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

brewed coffee, steamed milk, dallop of foam

16 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

16 oz Cold Brew

$4.00

concentrated house-made cold brew

20 oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Hot Espresso Drinks

Cappucino

$4.25

12 oz Hot Mocha

$5.00

espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate

16 oz Hot Mocha

$5.25

espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate

12 oz Latte

$4.50

espresso, steamed milk, touch of foam

16 oz Latte

$4.75

espresso, steamed milk, touch of foam

12 oz Americano

$3.75

espresso and hot water

16 oz Americano

$3.75

espresso and hot water

12 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate

16 oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate

12 oz Flat White

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Breve

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Iced Espresso Drinks

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.75

espresso, water, over ice

20 oz Iced Americano

$4.00

espresso, water, over ice

16 oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

espresso, milk, white chocolate over ice

20 oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25

espresso, milk, white chocolate over ice

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.50

espresso, choice of milk over ice

20 oz Iced Latte

$4.75

espresso, choice of milk over ice

16 oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate over ice

20 oz Iced Mocha

$5.25

espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate over ice

Signature Coffee Drinks

12 oz Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00

Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk

16 oz Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25

Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk

16 oz ICED Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00

Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk over ice

20 oz ICED Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25

Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk over ice

12oz Cinnamon Horchata Latte

$4.75

espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, house-made spiced whipped cream

16 oz Cinnamon Horchata Latte

$5.00

espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, house-made spiced whipped cream

16 oz ICED Cinnamon Horchata Latte

$4.75

espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, over ice, house-made spiced whipped cream

20 oz ICED Cinnamon Horchata Latte

$5.00

espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, over ice, house-made spiced whipped cream

16 oz Minted Cold Brew

$4.75

concentrated cold brew, milk, cream, malt, and a touch of sugar, vanilla cold foam

20 oz Minted Cold Brew

$5.00

concentrated cold brew, milk, cream, malt, and a touch of sugar, vanilla cold foam

16oz Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.00

matcha tea, milk, fresh strawberry puree over ice

20 oz Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.25

matcha tea, milk, fresh strawberry puree over ice

12 oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

16 oz Pumpkin Spice Latte`

$5.00

Sodas/Energy Drinks

16 oz Sparkling Lemonade

$3.75

20 oz Sparkling Lemonade

$4.25

16 oz Sparkling Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

20 oz Sparkling Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

16 oz Watermelon-Lime Mint Soda

$4.25

20 oz Watermelon-Lime Mint Soda

$4.75

16 oz Strawberry-Vanilla Soda

$4.00

20 oz Strawberry-Vanilla Soda

$4.50

16 oz Matcha-Strawberry Soda

$4.50

20 oz Matcha - Strawberry Soda

$5.00

16 oz Carp State Beach

$4.25

Blackberry/Raspberry Energy Drink

20 oz Carp State Beach

$5.00

Blackberry/Raspberry Energy Drink

16 oz Berry Neighborly

$4.25

20 oz Berry Neighborly

$5.00

16 oz Skinny Beach

$4.25

20 oz Skinny Beach

$5.00

16 oz Pink Seabreeze

$4.25

20 oz Pink Seabreeze

$5.00

Tea and Other Drinks

12 oz Hot Tea

$3.50

choice of tea

12 oz Chai Latte

$4.50

specialty chai blend, steamed milk, honey and spices

16 oz Chai Latte

$4.75

specialty chai blend, steamed milk, honey and spices

12 oz London Fog

$4.25

earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

16 oz London Fog

$4.75

earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

16 oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

specialty chai blend, milk, honey and spices over ice

20 oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

specialty chai blend, milk, honey and spices over ice

16 oz House-Made Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

made fresh in house

20 oz House-Made Fresh Lemonade

$4.25

made fresh in house

16 oz Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.75

choose from our selection of iced teas

20 oz Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$4.25

choose from our selection of iced teas

16 oz Brass Bird Hot Chocolate

$4.00

variety of dark chocolates from local chocolatier with a touch of cinnamon melted into milk, topped with whipped cream

12 oz Brass Bird Hot Chocolate

$4.50

variety of dark chocolates from local chocolatier with a touch of cinnamon melted into milk, topped with whipped cream

16 oz Strawberry Palmer Verde

$4.50

20 oz Strawberry Palmer Verde

$5.00

10oz Fresh Orange Juice

$3.85

Milk Box

$2.25

Apple Juice Box

$2.25

580ml Kopu Bottled Water

$5.00

12 oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

get the energy boost you need without the crash! A perfect blend of matcha tea and textured milk with a touch of sugar

8 oz Vanilla Steamer

$2.25

12 oz Vanilla Steamer

$2.50

16 oz Arnold Palmer

$4.25

20 oz Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Wellness Drinks

12 oz Golden Milk Latte

$5.00

full of antioxidants and antiinlamation properties, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black peper and oat milk

16 oz Golden Milk Latte

$5.25

16 oz MUDWTR Latte

$5.00

focus, energy and immunity without the hight caffeine contect, organic mushroom blend of lian's mane, chaga, reishi, chai spices, black tea, cocoa, Himalyan sea salt, maple, oat milk

20 oz MudWtr Latte

$5.25

12 oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

get the energy boost you need without the crash! A perfect blend of matcha tea and textured milk with a touch of sugar

16 oz ICED Matcha Latte

$4.75

20 oz ICED Matcha Latte

$5.25

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$9.75

avocado, tomato, pickled shallots, olive oil, lemon zest, micro basil, balsamic drizzle

Breakfast Tartin

$10.50

poached egg, prociutto, roasted wildmushrooms, pickled shallot, flake salt

Strawberries and Cream

$9.25

balsamic marinated strawberries, whipped feta, hemp seeds, basil chiffonade

Loco Monkey

$9.25

almond butter, banana, coconut, dark chocolate shaving, flake salt

Breakfast Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon crumbles, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

fluffy scrambled eggs, avocado, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions

House-Made Granola Bowl

$9.00

our house-made granola, fresh fruit, yogurt

Breakfast BLT

$10.50

thick-cut bacon, egg, arugula, marinated oven dried tomatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, arugula

Smoked Salmon Plate

toasted bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion, capers, lemon

Griddled Banana Bread

$8.50

Our fresh-baked banana bread, whipped honeyed ricotta

Quiche - Meat

$6.50

Quiche - Vegetarian

$6.50

Pastries

Scone - Pumpkin Pepita

$3.75Out of stock

Muffin - Coffee Cake

$3.75

Croissant - PLAIN

$4.50

Croissant - ALMOND

$6.00

Croissant - CHOCOLATE

$5.00

Scone - Bacon/Date

$3.75

Muffin - Blueberry Ricotta

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Toaster Pastry - Apple Pie

$3.25

Scone - Cranberry Orange

$3.75

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake

$3.25

Cupcake - Funfetti

$2.50

Banana Bread Slice

$3.50

Key Lime Parfait

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Sandwiches/Salads

Wild Salmon Pan Bagnat

$13.50

poached wild salmon, red onions, olives, fresh herbs, egg, tomato, roasted red pepper, caper vinaigrette on fresh French baguette

Chicken Panini

$12.50

chicken breast, pesto, arugula, mozzarella, tomato, pickled red onion Served warm

Prosciutto Panini

$13.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, olives, pesto, balsamic served warm

Caprese Sandwich

$12.50

fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, pickled red onions Choice of griddled hot or served cold

Roasted Mushroom and Kale Panini

$12.50

filled with roasted mushrooms, sautéed kale and Gruyere cheese, griddled on choice of bread

Lunch BLT

$11.50

Quinoa & Kale Salad

$13.00

Lunch Specials

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Creamy Tomato Soup

$6.75

Grilled Cheese Combo - Soup/Sandwich

$13.50

Branded Merchandise

Brass Bird Hat - Green

$25.00

Brass Bird Hat - Black

$25.00

Brass Bird Hat - Grey

$25.00

Women's Slouched Neck Shirt

$20.00

Men's Crew Neck

$20.00

Coffee/Tea

Rishi Tea - Chamomile

$8.99

Rishi Tea - Sencha

$8.99

Richi Tea - Earl Grey

$8.99

Mizuba Matcha Organic Nagomi - Tin

$35.00

Mizuba Matcha Scoop (Chasaku)

$9.25

Mizuba Whisk (Chasen)

$27.00

Mudwtr Tin

$45.00

Beacon Coffee - Espresso Blend (12 oz bag)

$19.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
4835 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

