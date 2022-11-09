- Home
Brass Bird Coffee
4835 Carpinteria Ave
Carpinteria, CA 93013
Coffee Drinks
12 oz Brewed Regular Coffee
16 oz Brewed Regular Coffee
12 oz Brewed DECAF Coffee
16 oz Brewed Decaf Coffee
12 oz Red Eye
brewed coffee with a shot of espresso
16 oz Red Eye
12 oz Cafe Au Lait
brewed coffee, steamed milk, dallop of foam
16 oz Cafe Au Lait
16 oz Cold Brew
concentrated house-made cold brew
20 oz Cold Brew
Hot Espresso Drinks
Cappucino
12 oz Hot Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate
16 oz Hot Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate
12 oz Latte
espresso, steamed milk, touch of foam
16 oz Latte
espresso, steamed milk, touch of foam
12 oz Americano
espresso and hot water
16 oz Americano
espresso and hot water
12 oz White Chocolate Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate
16 oz White Chocolate Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate
12 oz Flat White
Cortado
Breve
Espresso Shot
Iced Espresso Drinks
16 oz Iced Americano
espresso, water, over ice
20 oz Iced Americano
espresso, water, over ice
16 oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha
espresso, milk, white chocolate over ice
20 oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha
espresso, milk, white chocolate over ice
16 oz Iced Latte
espresso, choice of milk over ice
20 oz Iced Latte
espresso, choice of milk over ice
16 oz Iced Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate over ice
20 oz Iced Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, rich chocolate over ice
Signature Coffee Drinks
12 oz Honey Lavender Latte
Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk
16 oz Honey Lavender Latte
Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk
16 oz ICED Honey Lavender Latte
Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk over ice
20 oz ICED Honey Lavender Latte
Espresso, house-made lavender syrup, honey, choice of milk over ice
12oz Cinnamon Horchata Latte
espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, house-made spiced whipped cream
16 oz Cinnamon Horchata Latte
espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, house-made spiced whipped cream
16 oz ICED Cinnamon Horchata Latte
espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, over ice, house-made spiced whipped cream
20 oz ICED Cinnamon Horchata Latte
espresso, cinnamon spiced horchata, over ice, house-made spiced whipped cream
16 oz Minted Cold Brew
concentrated cold brew, milk, cream, malt, and a touch of sugar, vanilla cold foam
20 oz Minted Cold Brew
concentrated cold brew, milk, cream, malt, and a touch of sugar, vanilla cold foam
16oz Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
matcha tea, milk, fresh strawberry puree over ice
20 oz Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
matcha tea, milk, fresh strawberry puree over ice
12 oz Pumpkin Spice Latte
16 oz Pumpkin Spice Latte`
Sodas/Energy Drinks
16 oz Sparkling Lemonade
20 oz Sparkling Lemonade
16 oz Sparkling Lavender Lemonade
20 oz Sparkling Lavender Lemonade
16 oz Watermelon-Lime Mint Soda
20 oz Watermelon-Lime Mint Soda
16 oz Strawberry-Vanilla Soda
20 oz Strawberry-Vanilla Soda
16 oz Matcha-Strawberry Soda
20 oz Matcha - Strawberry Soda
16 oz Carp State Beach
Blackberry/Raspberry Energy Drink
20 oz Carp State Beach
Blackberry/Raspberry Energy Drink
16 oz Berry Neighborly
20 oz Berry Neighborly
16 oz Skinny Beach
20 oz Skinny Beach
16 oz Pink Seabreeze
20 oz Pink Seabreeze
Tea and Other Drinks
12 oz Hot Tea
choice of tea
12 oz Chai Latte
specialty chai blend, steamed milk, honey and spices
16 oz Chai Latte
specialty chai blend, steamed milk, honey and spices
12 oz London Fog
earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
16 oz London Fog
earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
16 oz Iced Chai Latte
specialty chai blend, milk, honey and spices over ice
20 oz Iced Chai Latte
specialty chai blend, milk, honey and spices over ice
16 oz House-Made Fresh Lemonade
made fresh in house
20 oz House-Made Fresh Lemonade
made fresh in house
16 oz Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
choose from our selection of iced teas
20 oz Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
choose from our selection of iced teas
16 oz Brass Bird Hot Chocolate
variety of dark chocolates from local chocolatier with a touch of cinnamon melted into milk, topped with whipped cream
12 oz Brass Bird Hot Chocolate
variety of dark chocolates from local chocolatier with a touch of cinnamon melted into milk, topped with whipped cream
16 oz Strawberry Palmer Verde
20 oz Strawberry Palmer Verde
10oz Fresh Orange Juice
Milk Box
Apple Juice Box
580ml Kopu Bottled Water
12 oz Matcha Latte
16 oz Matcha Latte
get the energy boost you need without the crash! A perfect blend of matcha tea and textured milk with a touch of sugar
8 oz Vanilla Steamer
12 oz Vanilla Steamer
16 oz Arnold Palmer
20 oz Arnold Palmer
Wellness Drinks
12 oz Golden Milk Latte
full of antioxidants and antiinlamation properties, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black peper and oat milk
16 oz Golden Milk Latte
16 oz MUDWTR Latte
focus, energy and immunity without the hight caffeine contect, organic mushroom blend of lian's mane, chaga, reishi, chai spices, black tea, cocoa, Himalyan sea salt, maple, oat milk
20 oz MudWtr Latte
12 oz Matcha Latte
16 oz Matcha Latte
get the energy boost you need without the crash! A perfect blend of matcha tea and textured milk with a touch of sugar
16 oz ICED Matcha Latte
20 oz ICED Matcha Latte
Toasts
Avocado Toast
avocado, tomato, pickled shallots, olive oil, lemon zest, micro basil, balsamic drizzle
Breakfast Tartin
poached egg, prociutto, roasted wildmushrooms, pickled shallot, flake salt
Strawberries and Cream
balsamic marinated strawberries, whipped feta, hemp seeds, basil chiffonade
Loco Monkey
almond butter, banana, coconut, dark chocolate shaving, flake salt
Breakfast Specialties
Breakfast Burrito
fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon crumbles, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
fluffy scrambled eggs, avocado, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions
House-Made Granola Bowl
our house-made granola, fresh fruit, yogurt
Breakfast BLT
thick-cut bacon, egg, arugula, marinated oven dried tomatoes
Breakfast Sandwich
egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, arugula
Smoked Salmon Plate
toasted bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion, capers, lemon
Griddled Banana Bread
Our fresh-baked banana bread, whipped honeyed ricotta
Quiche - Meat
Quiche - Vegetarian
Pastries
Scone - Pumpkin Pepita
Muffin - Coffee Cake
Croissant - PLAIN
Croissant - ALMOND
Croissant - CHOCOLATE
Scone - Bacon/Date
Muffin - Blueberry Ricotta
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Toaster Pastry - Apple Pie
Scone - Cranberry Orange
Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake
Cupcake - Funfetti
Banana Bread Slice
Key Lime Parfait
Carrot Cake
Sandwiches/Salads
Wild Salmon Pan Bagnat
poached wild salmon, red onions, olives, fresh herbs, egg, tomato, roasted red pepper, caper vinaigrette on fresh French baguette
Chicken Panini
chicken breast, pesto, arugula, mozzarella, tomato, pickled red onion Served warm
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, olives, pesto, balsamic served warm
Caprese Sandwich
fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, pickled red onions Choice of griddled hot or served cold
Roasted Mushroom and Kale Panini
filled with roasted mushrooms, sautéed kale and Gruyere cheese, griddled on choice of bread
Lunch BLT
Quinoa & Kale Salad
Lunch Specials
Branded Merchandise
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
4835 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013