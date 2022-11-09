Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corktree Cellars

910 Linden Avenue

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Club
Mahi Tacos
Fig & Tasty Burger

Tapas

the goodness sans protein

Artisan Meats & Cheeses

$19.00

charcuterie

Artisan Meats & Cheeses (Large)

$29.00

charcuterie

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$17.00

local fave!

Tuna Tartar

$19.00

sushi-grade ahi, sesame-soy dressing, avocado, wasabi aioli, wonton chips

Shrimp Polenta

$18.00

grilled jumbo shrimp, rosemary polenta, balsamic reduction

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

served with crostini and corn chips

Bites of Heaven

$14.00

bacon wrapped sausage, bleu cheese & secret sauce

Risotto Arancinis

$10.00

fried mushroom risotto bites

Famous Fries

$8.00

plain, truffle parm, rosemary parm, garlic & paprika, ranch or sweet potato (choose one)

Onion Rings

$9.00

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Jaime's Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque Cup

$7.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$10.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$7.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$10.00

Ahi Salad

$22.00

sesame-crusted ahi, mixed greens, green cabbage, wonton strips, avocado, soy-ginger dressing

Corktree Cobb

$20.00

chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red dragon cheese, hard-boiled egg, avocado, ranch dressing

Jesy's Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, dried cranberries, pistachios, figs, green apple, goat cheese, honey-balsamic vinaigrette

Kale & Romaine Caesar (Full)

$14.00

tossed in our house-made caesar dressing

Kale & Romaine Caesar (Half)

$7.00

tossed in our house-made caesar dressing

Cellar House Salad (Full)

$14.00

mixed greens, toasted pepitas, carrots, tomatoes, watermelon radish, honey-balsamic vinaigrette

Cellar House Salad (Half)

$7.00

mixed greens, toasted pepitas, carrots, tomatoes, watermelon radish, honey-balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Such

Steak Tacos

$18.00

steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese, chipotle lime. choose flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

choose fried or grilled shrimp ,pico de gallo, tartar sauce, cotija cheese, avocado. choose flour or corn tortillas

Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Veggie Tacos

$17.00

zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle lime. choose flour or corn tortillas

Bistro Burger

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese & bistro sauce

Wild West Burger

$21.00

fig barbecue sauce, onion ring, bacon, gorgonzola

Fig & Tasty Burger

$21.00

fig-onion jam, bacon, goat cheese, arugula, tomato & red onion

Veggie Burger

$19.00

house-made quinoa, mushroom & bell pepper patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli

Chicken Club

$18.00

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, avocado, pesto aioli, ciabatta

Salmon BLTA

$21.00

grilled or blackened salmon, tarragon aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion on focaccia

Entrées

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

grilled jumbo shrimp, linguini, spiced lemon and caper sauce

Steak Frittes

$28.00

flat iron steak, chimichurri, arugula salad, truffle-parm fries

Soy-glazed Salmon

$28.00

soy glased salmon, lobster wontons and asian slaw

Chicken Picatta

$26.00

breaded chicken breast, capellini, buttery lemon caper sauce, seasonal vegetables

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Mini Doughnuts

$9.00

Specials

Bolognese

$20.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Fever Tree Lime & Yuzu

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pellagrino Lg

$6.00

Pellagrino Sm

$3.95

Root beer

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Kids

Love Me Tenders

$8.00

three house made chicken tenders with a side of fries or fruit

Kids Burger

$8.00

meat, cheese and bun served with fruit or fries

Harper's Picnic

$8.00

grilled chicken, fries, apple and avocado

Oodles of Noodles

$8.00

buttered noodles topped with parmesan cheese

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

creamy deliciousness

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

melted white cheddar on white bread served with fries and fruit

Kids Plate

$8.00

ham, crackers, cheese and apples

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
910 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013

