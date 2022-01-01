Go
Delirium Cafe

America's first licensed outpost of this Belgian Beer Cafe!

101 S King Street



Popular Items

Classic Sea Salt$7.99
Crispy Goat Cheese$13.99
crispy fried goat cheese with Allred Family Farm's Pear butter
Crispy Jumbo Wings$15.99
10pc of crispy wings tossed in your choice of an ever changing array of sauces.
*Wings cannot be prepared celiac-friendly as fryers are used for gluten-containing items.
Side Fries$5.00
Classic Royale Burger$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Belgian Samurai Sauce
19- Lionshead Pilsner
Lionshead is a classic Standard American Lager Crisp, clean and slightly dry with some residual sweetness, it is as refreshing as it is thirst-quenching.
We use the finest American two-row and six-row barley and corn; domestic hops add just a touch of bitterness
4.5% ABV
Chocolate Waffle$6.00
Bacon Gouda Burger$16.00
thick sliced gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli. Join us for 1/2 price burgers all day Thursdays!!
25- Delirium Noel, Winter Ale
Brewed only for the Christmas and New Year, Noël complete the "Delirium" trilogy. Its appearance is a superb warm copper to red color, recalling "Nocturnum" except in its taste. It hides its subtlety by multiple levels of flavor and should be approached with confidence, with a tinge typical Christmas, sauced with a sweet touch, then bitterness.
10% ABV
1/4 Cheeseburger$9.00
1/4 lb angus beef cooked to temperature, topped with cheddar cheese and our homemade brioche bun lightly toasted.
Location

101 S King Street

Leeburg VA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
