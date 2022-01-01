Go
Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows

Devils Backbone Brewpub & Meadows

200 Mosbys Run • $

Avg 4.5 (2694 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle served with Fries
Mountain Wings$13.50
Choice of Southern BBQ Wings, House Dry Rub Wings, or Vienna Lager Hot Sauce Wings. Crudité & Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Chopped Baby Kale Salad$11.00
Shaved Carrot, Apples, Raisins, Goat Cheese, Honey Raisin Vinaigrette
Large Chicken Fingers and Fries$14.00
5 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips, Ranch Dipping Sauce, French Fries
Heartland Bone Dipper$16.50
Smoked Top Round, Local Ciabatta Bread, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Au Jus & Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Pickled Green Tomato and Fries
Order this item and we will donate $2 to the following charity:
SHELTER FOR HELP IN EMERGENCY
Fish N' Chips$17.50
Vienna Lager Battered Fish, Fries and Coleslaw served with Remoulade Sauce
Fried Pickles$8.00
Battered and Crispy Fried Spears, Ranch Dressing Dip
Nachos$14.25
House Made Crispy Tortilla Chips, Mexican Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Vienna Lager Queso Cheese, Crumbled Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Roasted Peppers and Pickled Jalapeno
Jumbo Pretzel$12.25
Brushed with Hot Butter and Salt, Served with Sweet Jalapeno Mustard
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
200 Mosbys Run

Roseland VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
