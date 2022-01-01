Go
DING TEA FOOTHILL RANCH

Taste is a kind of lifestyle. Ding Tea name means the best tea. Ding Tea is an indispensable taste. We believe and insist that the infinite possibility of tea no matter black tea or milk tea. Since 2007, Ding Tea intended to promote the brand and Taiwanese tea culture to the world, created a new mainstream of exclusive drinks, and insisted on bringing consumers new and refined drinks.

26612 TOWNE CENTRE DR #D

Popular Items

#6 Taro Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Made with Assam black tea, brown sugar and non-dairy creamer. Pictured with optional black boba topping add-in (Extra $0.75 add-in topping cost).
Passion Fruit Tea
Thai Milk Tea
#2 Jasmine Milk Tea
#10 Top Fruit Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea
Mango Tea
#1 Signature Milk Tea
Honey Milk Tea
26612 TOWNE CENTRE DR #D

Foothill Ranch CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
