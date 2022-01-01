Go
Toast

Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

300 W APACHE TRL • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicago Neighborhood Pizza 13"$14.00
Traditional Chicago Style thin crust.
Nana G's Italian Sub Sandwich$10.25
Provolone Cheese, Mortadello, Capicola, Salami, Ham and Pepperoni
Dino's Italian Beef large$10.50
Black Angus Roast Beef
Antipasta Salad$12.50
Lettuc, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives, Pepperchini, Mozzarella & Provolone cheese served with garlic bread.
French Fries$3.25
Kristi's Homemade Cannoli's large$5.25
Dino's Italian Beef small$7.50
Black Angus Roast Beef
Chicago Style Hot Dog$4.50
Vienna dogs
Chicago Neighborhood Pizza 16"$16.00
Traditional Chicago Style thin crust.
Kristi's Homemade Cannoli's small$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

300 W APACHE TRL

APACHE JUNCTION AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brown Bear BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! BBQ Food Truck serving Fresh Smoked Meats and Sides of all types including Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Prime Rib, Pork Ribs, St. Louis and Baby Back, Sausages, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Smoked Beans with Brisket, lots more items! We offer Full Service Catering for your Events, Weddings, 55+ Community, etc..

Los Gringos Locos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

AJs Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston