Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
DJ'S Pizza Pub
Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM
26 Reviews
$
3471 Kelly Street
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3471 Kelly Street, Hudsonville MI 49426
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bosco's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Bangkok Taste
Small family owned Thai restaurant, operating since 2004!
Bird Dogs
Come in and enjoy!
Famous Fried Chicken... Even Famouser Chili Dogs!
Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison
Come in and enjoy!