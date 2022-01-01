Go
Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

DJ'S Pizza Pub

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

26 Reviews

$

3471 Kelly Street

Hudsonville, MI 49426

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Breadstix$5.25
Pizza Dough covered in Butter and Parmesan
Cheese Stix$6.75
Mozzarella and Provolone Pizza Dough with Butter and Parmesan
Ranch$0.50
Crack Stix$5.50
Pizza Dough covered in Butter and our Crack Seasoning
Crack Cheese Stix$7.00
The original Cheese Stix with our Crack Seasoning
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3471 Kelly Street, Hudsonville MI 49426

Directions

