Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler’s Stoney Baloney features a 100% black angus beef patty, all beef dog, smothered with haus chili, white american cheese, and drizzled with our haus cheese sauce. Topped with crispy tots, pickles, onions, spicy brown mustard & mayo, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Dog Haus will donate $1 from each Stoney Baloney sold to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need.