Go
z - DownUnder image

z - DownUnder

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

302 Ferry Street

Lafayette, IN 47901

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am

Location

302 Ferry Street, Lafayette IN 47901

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ripple & Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Folie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DT Kirby's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Black Sparrow

No reviews yet

Low Contact Pick Up, Curbside or Delivery Available During COVID. See our website for full menu descriptions.

z - DownUnder

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston