The Black Sparrow

223 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)

Mediterranean Salad$14.00
KALAMATA OLIVES | ROASTED RED PEPPERS | GREEN BEANS | RED SKIN POTATOES | TOMATO | HARD COOKED EGG | HERB VINAIGRETTE | CHOICE OF: CHICKEN OR TUNA (OR VEGETARIAN W CHICKPEAS OR MUSHROOMS)
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN | LETTUCE | TOMATO | PESTO MAYO
El Diablo Pizza$14.00
ROMESCO SAUCE | SPICY SAUSAGE | CRUSHED RED PEPPER | RED ONION | MOZZARELLA
Cup Soup$4.00
Margherita Pizza$13.00
RED SAUCE | TOMATO | BASIL | MOZZARELLA
Beef Burger$14.00
CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CRUNCHY FRIED ONIONS | WHITE CHEDDAR | BURGER BUN
House Salad$9.00
ROMAINE | RED ONION | TOMATOES | SHREDDED CARROTS | HARD COOKED EGG | SUNFLOWER SEEDS | CHOICE OF: RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR VINAIGRETTE | ADD CHICKEN OR TUNA $3
Banh Mi$12.00
CHICKEN | PATE | CILANTRO | SWEET VINEGAR CARROTS | ONIONS | MAYO | SOY SAUCE | JALAPENOS | FRENCH BREAD
BLT&E$12.00
BACON | LETTUCE | TOMATO | PESTO MAYO | FRIED EGG | FOCACCIA BREAD
Pork Tenderloin$11.00
LETTUCE | TOMATO | ONION | PICKLES | GRILLED BUN | CHOICE OF: BREADED OR GRILLED, MUSTARD AND/OR MAYO
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Delivery
Takeout

223 Main St

Lafayette IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
