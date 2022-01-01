Go
Dread River Distilling Company

Dread River spirits are created for those inspired by the journey. We take great pride in crafting each spirit we pour. We are currently distilling small batches of Bourbon, Whiskey, Rye, Vodka, Gin, Rum and Agave Spirit. Our Tasting Room bar area features our one of a kind craft cocktails, engineered to enhance every unique feature our spirits have to offer.
Our Tasting Room is a combination of Bold and Elegant, and provides the perfect vibe to enjoy the fruits of our labors. Our new Veranda is the perfect place to relax and unwind, with your favorite cocktail. Don't forget to pair your favorite cocktail with one of our top-grade food menu choices!

2400 7th Ave S • $$

Avg 4.6 (284 reviews)
2400 7th Ave S

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
