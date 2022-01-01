Go
Duff's Famous Wings

Popular Items

Beef on Weck$11.99
Another Buffalo favorite! Trimmed and seasoned angus beef, seared and 24-hour slow cooked.
10 Wings$16.99
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
Small Fries$4.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
30 Wings$43.99
Chicken Fingers$13.49
Breaded chicken tenders served
with celery, carrots and Duff’s
blue cheese.
Large Fries$6.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
10 Boneless$14.49
20 Wings$30.99
Bleu Cheese$0.99
Location

8351 Niagara Falls Blvd

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

