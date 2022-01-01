Go
Toast

Duke's Malibu

Come & enjoy, we are open and ready. We've got a full to go menu that includes all your favorite food, mai tai's, margaritas, discounted bottled wine and of course Hula Pie! Check out our cook at home menu as well.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

21150 Pacific Coast hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Crab Wontons$15.50
crab meat, cream cheese, macadamia nuts, mustard plum sauce
Panko Crusted Calamari$16.50
Guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade. Both sauces will be on the side.
Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted fresh fish, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables. House Favorite!
Crispy Coconut Shrimp$17.50
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers.
Rocket Salad$11.00
Arugula, maui onion, crisp duroc bacon pieces, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette.
Duke's Cheeseburger$17.50
1/2 lb. Angus chuck, brisket & hanger grind, white cheddar, maui island dressing, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, fries.
*Option to substitute fries for salad available.
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, macadamia nut sprinkle. A legendary classic!
Korean Sticky Ribs$16.50
Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

21150 Pacific Coast hwy

malibu CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nicolas Eatery

No reviews yet

french style family restaurant serving seasonal local ingredients

The Cliffdiver

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish Grill - Malibu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malibu Farm

No reviews yet

Lots of alfresco seating right on the water!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston