Duke's Malibu
Come & enjoy, we are open and ready. We've got a full to go menu that includes all your favorite food, mai tai's, margaritas, discounted bottled wine and of course Hula Pie! Check out our cook at home menu as well.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
21150 Pacific Coast hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21150 Pacific Coast hwy
malibu CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nicolas Eatery
french style family restaurant serving seasonal local ingredients
The Cliffdiver
Come in and enjoy!
Fish Grill - Malibu
Come in and enjoy!
Malibu Farm
Lots of alfresco seating right on the water!