Dutch Fred's
Come in and enjoy!
307 W47th street
Location
307 W47th street
NY NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Capizzi
Come in and enjoy!
Badshah Modern Indian restaurant
A fusion of flavors from the Indian subcontinent mixed with soul food, Badshah is here to tease your palette with small bites fit for royalty.
La Macarena
We are a Latin restaurant in the heart of New York
The Harrow New York
Come on in and enjoy!