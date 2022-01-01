Go
East End

Menu

Most Popular

Cheese
$19.00

red sauce and house cheese blend - "the regular". (v) (can be made vg)

Popular
Bianca
$20.00

Olive oil, hand-pulled fresh mozz, garlic confit, finished with fresh herbs. (v) (can be made vg)

Popular
King Thistle
$22.00

Olive oil, artichoke hearts, fire roasted leeks, fresh mozz, aged goat cheese, finished with truffle oil. Kindly enjoy our specialty pies as composed. Omissions only, no additions or substitutions beyond meat choice please. (v unless meat option added) (can be made vg)

Popular
Simple Pasta
$12.00

Our house-made ribbon pasta with butter and parm. A hit with kiddos of all ages. (v)

Popular
Mixed Seasonal Greens
$10.00

County Line seasonal lettuces w/house vinaigrette* on the side. Serves 2 as a side, 1 as a meal. (*Contains honey) (v)(gf) (can be made vg)

Popular
Romaine Salad
$12.00

Parm, fried capers, and herbed croutons w/choice of vinaigrette* on the side. Serves 2 as a side, 1 as a meal. (*Contains honey) (v) (can be made vg and/or gf)

Popular
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1650a Park Street, Alameda CA 94501

