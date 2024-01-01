Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Tawas restaurants you'll love

East Tawas restaurants
  • East Tawas

East Tawas's top cuisines

BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Caterers
Must-try East Tawas restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Gallis Family Restaurant - 1951 Indian lake rd

1951 Indian lake rd, East Tawas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Breaded chicken breast, deep fried to a golden brown. Comes with your choice of BBQ sauce or ranch
Hawaiian Sandwich$11.99
House smoked pulled pork with your choice of sauce, cheese, slaw and grilled pineapple on a pretzel roll
Chicken Parmesan$12.99
A hand breaded and pan fried chicken breast over a bed of mostaccioli and covered with our house ragu and mozzarella cheese
More about Gallis Family Restaurant - 1951 Indian lake rd
Tawas Bay Yacht Club image

 

Tawas Bay Yacht Club

578 Coast Guard Road, East Tawas

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Tawas Bay Yacht Club
Route 23 BBQ image

BBQ

Route 23 BBQ

1626 East US 23, East Tawas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Route 23 BBQ
