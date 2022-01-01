Go
Earthbar

440 Portage Ave

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
440 Portage Ave

Palo Alto CA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
