Pura Vita

Pura Vita is the first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the USA! At Pura Vita we have created a unique dining experience that has the ambiance of a New York City wine bar with a traditional menu reflecting the best of Southern Italy. We pride ourselves on using the best organic, sustainable, clean, plant-based ingredients. Additionally, we have many organic gluten-free options for both pasta and bread, in an effort to make sure all of our guests can enjoy our dishes.

Pura Vita welcomes everyone to come and enjoy our incredible plant-based Italian dishes, biodynamic wines and pleasurable ambiance.

