Echo Bridge Restaurant

3rd Generation Family-run restaurant serving comfort Italian fare along with Homemade Pizza. Great spot for affordable eats including Burgers, Wings, Parmesans, Surf, Turf, Pata and quick bites. Full bar with a great selection of local beers and specialty drinks. Come in and be a part of the family!! Mangia!

1068 Chestnut Street

Popular Items

Quahog$2.00
Stuffed Clam on the half shell packed full of a tasty blend of clam, stuffing, and spice served with lemon
Wings$15.00
Jumbo Bone-in Wings that are juicy, crispy, and served in multiple flavor options with celery, carrots, and blue cheese
Meatball Parm Sub$14.00
Two of our famous homemade Meatballs sliced and spread with a topping of homemade marinara and fresh shredded house cheese blend
Bowl Steak Fries$5.00
Bowl sized Crispy Steak Cut Fries fried to a golden brown
Large Garden Salad$9.00
Need to feed 3 or 4....Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion
Sm Greek Salad$9.00
House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing
Mini Cannoli$2.00
Crunchy cannoli shell filled with sweet chocolate chip filled ricotta and topped with powdered sugar. A perfect two-bite size so you can't overindulge...unless you order a dozen!!
Fingers$15.00
Delightfully coated and juicy chicken tenders offered in a wide range of flavors. Served with celery, carrot, and blue cheese
Chicken Parm$18.00
Our Famous house breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta
Homemade Pizza$14.00
Our Famous completely made from scratch Pizza. This is one of the best Pizza's around!! Dough made in-house daily smothered with our tasty sauce then topped with our fresh shredded cheese blend. Add your choice of toppings or choose one of our Specialty Pizzas to enjoy!!
Location

1068 Chestnut Street

Newton MA

Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
