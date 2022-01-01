Go
Toast

El Puro

Fine Dining Restaurant inspired by the elegance and the history of pre-revolutionary Cuba in the 1950s

5033 South Blvd STE H

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flan KAFE$10.00
egg caramel custard, cafecito
Tamal en Cazuela$13.00
Freshly grated corn meal, rich garlic, pork belly
Garbanzos Fritos$15.00
chick beans, Spanish chorizo, bacon, house sofrito
Queso Frito$18.00
queso fresco, tomatoes, raisins, light rum
La Frita$16.00
Picadillo & chorizo patty, grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, American cheese, shoestring potatoes
PurICHE$20.00
“Chef’s Catch of the day”, leche de tigre, cilantro, red onion, ají cachucha, fresh tomatoes
Croquetas$9.00
ham in a crispy croquette, cilantro sauce
Empanadas$4.00
handmade pastries stuffed with choice of chicken or beef picadillo
Bolas de la Vecina$13.00
arroz congrí, maduros, roasted pork, sweet chili aioli
Chef sauce$0.70
See full menu

Location

5033 South Blvd STE H

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Auto Pour

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

No reviews yet

LTH Coffee & Social is meant to be the "third place" gathering spot for the residents of Novel as well as, citizens of the LoSo area. Our vision is to create a place of community where people can gather over a cup of coffee, beer, and quality food. Come be social with us! We will have weekly events like open-mic nights, trivia, and live music.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

No reviews yet

Join us at our Brauhaus, Biergarten & Brewery

Gilde Brewery

No reviews yet

Prost Y'all!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston