Go
Toast

El Rey Del Pastor

Come in and enjoy!

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mini Tacos
All Tacos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.
Horchata$2.00
Handmade Tacos
All Tacos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.
Orden de Birria$13.50
3 Tacos Birria de Res con Queso with consumé.
Burritos
10" Flour Tortillas, all Burritos come with fresh onion and cilantro as standard.
Handmade Taco Pastor con Queso$4.30
Pastor meat with cheese on a handmade tortilla.
Beef Birria Consumes (chica)$2.25
Handmade Taco Asada con Queso$4.30
Steak with cheese on a handmade tortilla.
Arroz y Frijoles$2.25
Birria de Res con Queso$4.25
Beef birria with cheese on a handmade tortilla.
See full menu

Location

3260 Buford Drive, Suite 60

Buford GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saigon Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parma Tavern

No reviews yet

We offer an eclectic mix of Italian-inspired tavern dishes featuring stone oven pizzas cooked in our 600 degree brick oven, fresh pasta with made from scratch sauces, house grind burgers featuring our famous Krispy Kreme burger, and small plates that are perfect for sharing.

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

OY! Buford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston