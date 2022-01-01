Saigon Cafe Buford

Pho / Rice Noodle Soup

Perhaps the most well-known Vietnamese dish of all, Pho starts with its fragrant broth, which is made fresh daily by simmering high quality meat on the bone with an assortment of special herbs and spices that give the soup a uniquely sweet and savory flavor. Served with fresh vegetables, flat rice noodles, and topped with your meat selection, a bowl of Saigon Cafe Pho is a comforting and satisfying favorite that is sure to hit the spot!