ENTRÉE

BYO Bowls

Customize your own Korean style (Bibimbap) bowl.
Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$10.50

Customize your own Korean style (Bibimbap) bowl.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

Your choice of rice or noodles served with hot and cold toppings and top it off with our house sauces.

Kid's Bowl

Kid's Bowl

$7.50

(Smaller Portions) Your choice of base, protein, hot and cold toppings, served with our house sauces.

EXTRA

Side

Beef Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

$5.00

Four steamed beef dumplings served with our Beijing sauce (Soy Sauce/Ginger).

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$5.00

Four steamed pork dumplings served with our Beijing sauce (Soy Sauce/Ginger).

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Your choice of either purple or white rice.

House Kimchi

House Kimchi

$1.50

4 oz. Traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented Napa cabbage. Made in-house.

Treat

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock

An ultimate chocolate lover dream cake! A rich layered chocolate cake filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse.

DRINKS

House Drinks

All syrups are made with real fruits and cane sugar. No artificial flavors or coloring.
Dalgona Coffee

Dalgona Coffee

$5.00

Sweet Korean-style whipped coffee made with equal parts coffee, sugar, and water. Add your choice of milk.

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$5.20

Refreshing multi-layered sparkling lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea (purple). Made with real lemons and cane sugar, marinated for three days.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.20

Sweet strawberry flavors balanced with the tartness of lemonade.

Jeju Hallabong Tea

Jeju Hallabong Tea

$5.20

Hallabong is a tangerine that grows near Hallasan Mountain in Korea's Jeju island. This drink is sweet, tart, and contains edible chunks of the fruit.

Strawberry Latte

Strawberry Latte

$5.20

Korean-style strawberry purée milk made from real strawberries and cane sugar. Add your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.20

Smooth and creamy, made from high grade matcha (finely ground powdered green tea leaves).

Mango Latte

Mango Latte

$5.20

Korean-style mango purée milk made from real mangos and cane sugar. Add your choice of milk.

Misugaru

Misugaru

$5.20

Traditional multigrain Korean delicacy. Tastes like graham cracker infused milk.

Bottled Drinks

Still Voss Water

Still Voss Water

$3.50
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50
Milkis (Original)

Milkis (Original)

$3.00

A popular Korean carbonated soda.

Pocari Sweat

Pocari Sweat

$3.00

A popular Korean non-carbonated mildly-sweet drink that is advertised as an "ion supply drink."

2% Peach

2% Peach

$3.00

A popular Korean beverage with a light sweet peach flavor.

Strawberry Pororo

Strawberry Pororo

$3.00

A sweet and creamy strawberry flavored drink made with milk featuring the popular character Pororo.

Tropical Fruits Pororo

Tropical Fruits Pororo

$3.00

A sweet and creamy tropical fruit flavored drink made with milk featuring the popular character Pororo.

Original Coke

Original Coke

$2.80
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.80
Sprite

Sprite

$2.80
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.80