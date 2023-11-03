Juicy Crab - Buford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are home to the juiciest and most delicious Cajun Seafood Boils across the US. Come give our food a try and see why Juicy Never Tasted So Good
Location
3125 Woodward Crossing Blvd Suite 2000, Buford, GA 30519
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tequila Mama Buford - Tequila Mama Buford
No Reviews
2660 Mall of Georgia Boulevard Buford, GA 30519
View restaurant
Local Tap - Local Tap Buford
No Reviews
2660 Mall of Georgia Boulevard Buford, GA 30519
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Buford
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
4.5 • 989
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy Buford, GA 30518
View restaurant