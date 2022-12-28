  • Home
Putt Nation 1995 Mall of Georgia Boulevard

No reviews yet

1995 Mall of Georgia Boulevard

Buford, GA 30519

Order Again

Friendly Plates

Totchos

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00Out of stock

Queso if you Say So

$10.00

Roasted Garlic Guacamole

$10.00

Chill Chili

$10.00

Bowl of Goodness

$12.00

Mediterranean Chop Chop

$12.00Out of stock

The Flats

Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni

$12.00

Lotta' Meatball

$12.00

Easy Cheesy

$12.00

Gyro My Hero

$13.00

Triple Threat

$14.00

Bikini Ready

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

$10.00

12 Bone-in Wings

$18.00

24 Bone-in Wings

$34.00

1/2# Boneless Wings

$8.00

1# Boneless Wings

$15.00

2# Boneless Wings

$26.00

Soft Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Wine

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

Infinite Monkey Sparkling

Maison Saleya Cote D Prov Rose

Tribute Cabernet

Santos Sangria

Banshee Pinot Noir

Cocktails

Transfusion

Nitro Espresso Martini

Blue Reviver

Margarita Especial

Buford Mule

Amaretto Whiskey Sour

Hurricane Punch

Paloma Superior

The John Daly

PN Mojito

Cadillac Margarita

Black Cherry Limonada

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1995 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford, GA 30519

Directions

