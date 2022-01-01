Go
El Tejaban Mexican Grill

GRILL

6519 NICOLLET AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)

Popular Items

HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.99
Two eggs over easy on a fried tortilla topped with rachera salsa, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Taco de Camaron Tacos$5.00
Shrimp taco served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Bar$10.99
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of protein, rice, beans, cilantro, and onion, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Suizas (2)$12.99
2 pieces. Enchiladas covered with green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream. Your choice of meat.
Queso Blanco$7.99
Rich and silky melted queso.
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
Small cheese Quesadilla, with option of 2 sides.
Mexican Torta Special$11.99
Telara bread Sandwich filled with cheese, avocado, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle mayo.Your choice of beef or chicken milanesa. Served with fries.
Combo de Birria$14.00
3 shredded beef Birria Tacos with Consomme. Cilantro, onion, and salsa on the side.
Traditional Style Tacos$4.00
Protein, cilantro, and onions. Salsa on the side,
Alambre$12.99
A melting dish with choice of meat mixed with bacon, chorizo, green, and red peppers, onions and jalapenos. Topped with Mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6519 NICOLLET AVE

Richfield MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

