Epicurean Feast
Come in and enjoy.
6 Armstrong Street
Popular Items
Location
6 Armstrong Street
Shelton CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
DJ's Pizza
Here at DJ's Pizza we offer a Full Menu ranging from Pizza and Salads to Appetizers and Desserts. We are open daily from 11a.m. and offer take out as well as delivery.
Cafe 4
Come in and enjoy!
Robeks
Robeks Shelton
R Table
Come in and enjoy!