Epicurean Feast

Come in and enjoy.

6 Armstrong Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
Sausage Link
Griddled sausage link
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
Southwestern Chicken$6.00
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
Grill Special$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Herbed Turkey Burger$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
Chips - BBQ$1.00
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Location

6 Armstrong Street

Shelton CT

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
