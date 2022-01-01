Go
Epicurean Feast

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

1385 Hancock Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Coke$1.00
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
Herbed Turkey Burger$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
Angus Burger$6.00
Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings
Iced Tea- Unsweetened$2.40
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Diet Coke$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Location

1385 Hancock Street

Quincy MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
