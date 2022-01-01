Go
Estia Mashpee

Modern Greek Cuisine

26 Steeple St

Popular Items

SM Tomato and Cheese$20.00
Fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese
LG Margherita$26.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Chicken Gyro$18.00
Char-grilled chicken in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece
Combo Kabob$34.00
Lamb Gyro$22.00
Roast lamb in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece
LG Tomato and Cheese$25.00
Fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese
Coal Fired Wings$19.00
Our signature wings (roasted not fried) fresh rosemary, sea salt, olive oil, lemon, and caramelized onions
Aegean Salad$19.00
Warm chickpeas, farro, tomatoes, corn, arugula, goat cheese, lemon basil vinaigrette
Double Chicken Kabob$31.00
Greek Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, house Greek dressing
Location

26 Steeple St

Mashpee MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
