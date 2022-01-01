Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Eugene

Go
Eugene restaurants
Toast

Eugene restaurants that serve french fries

Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

1301 Patterson Street, Eugene

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
More about Fat Shack
Glenwood Restaurant image

 

Glenwood Restaurant

2588 Willamette St., Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side French Fries$4.00
More about Glenwood Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Eugene

Grilled Chicken

Fried Pickles

Sliders

Pancakes

Turkey Melts

Black Bean Burgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near Eugene to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston