Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Eugene

Go
Eugene restaurants
Toast

Eugene restaurants that serve antipasto salad

The Wheel Apizza Pub image

PIZZA

The Wheel Apizza Pub

390 Lincoln St, Eugene

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$14.00
soppressata and speck, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, provolone, romaine & red wine vinaigrette. Dressing Ingredients: Red Wine Vinegar, Fresh Garlic Minced, Dijon Mustard, Dried Thyme, Dried Oregano, Ground Black Pepper, Blended Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Kosher Salt
More about The Wheel Apizza Pub
Tradewinds at Jiffy image

SANDWICHES

Tradewinds at Jiffy

3443 Hilyard St, Eugene

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Antipasto Salad
Organic red leaf lettuce with salami, soppressata, pepperoni and provolone with tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts and olive medley. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Tradewinds at Jiffy

Browse other tasty dishes in Eugene

Chicken Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Coleslaw

Caesar Salad

Chili

Seaweed Salad

Kale Salad

Sliders

Map

More near Eugene to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston