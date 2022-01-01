Go
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

Located on Bridge Street next to the Gorsuch Building, Fall Line Kitchen and Cocktails serves satisfying New American cuisine in a modern alpine setting. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever available, Chef Kelby Schuetz provides diners with a new perspective on traditional dishes such as Duck Confit while producing compelling surprises with starters like Tater Tots and Caviar. The dining room is decorated with a collection of Slim Aarons photographs that celebrate "attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places."

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

232 Bridge St • $$

Avg 4.2 (394 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

232 Bridge St

Vail CO

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
