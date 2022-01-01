Farm Fancy Brewed Baked & Crafted

Go
Come by and enjoy one of our many delicious drinks. We have espresso, coffee, house brewed cold brew, healthy natural energy drink made with green coffee beans, fresh fruit puree smoothies, craft lemonade refreshers, tea and much more. There are baked goods baked fresh everyday with specials throughout the week. If you would like to order ahead we have online ordering available through our app. If you have a special occasion or would like to place an order for pastries or catering please call. We hope to see you soon and are excited to serve you!

795 South Washington Street

Popular Items

Sunrise$3.75
Flavors of Orange Tangerine and Pineapple
Frappe$5.00
Farmhouse Salad - Half$4.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots, Red Onions, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Onions and a Sweet Creamy Italian
The Blondie$4.50
Iced Espresso with White Chocolate Mocha, Signature Caramel Sweet Cream Foam and Caramel Drizzle
Fruit Smoothie$4.50
Natural Fruit Puree blended with Ice
Mocha$4.50
Latte$5.00
Espresso, Steamed Milk & Syrup of Choice
Caramel Macchiato$4.00
Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Syrup over Ice with a Drizzle of Caramel Sauce
Vanilla Honey Latte$4.50
Chocolate Chip Muffin$1.50
Du Quoin IL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:59 am
