All of our wine bottles are available for retail sale at 30%-40% off.
Our restaurant supply places are still full. Please ask us if you need anything that is low in the grocery. We are happy to give it to you at our cost. Flour, sugar, eggs, toilet paper, etc.

1301 6th Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (571 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Confit Bao$15.00
Confit duck with hoisin sauce, pickled cucumber and green onions
Moroccan Spiced Cauliflower$10.00
Cauliflower roasted with Moroccan spices with harissa whipped ricotta
Filipino BBQ Pork$24.00
7oz pork marinated in soy garlic based sauce served with jasmine rice and smashed fried chinese eggplant. Comes with spicy toyo (soy jalapeno tomato) sauce. The pork is very tender and the fried eggplant is something you don't see often but very good
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
3 pieces of fried chicken tenders, fries, and fruits
French Toast$20.00
2 thick slices of Firebrand Artisan Bread Croissant Loaf dipped in egg custard and topped with banana foster sauce and served with (2) chicken apple sausage. Maple syrup optional! So good! This item typically sells out
Farm House Burger$18.00
Our classic half pound burger on Firebrand's Pain au Lait bun, aioli, house made pickles, tomato, butter lettuce, and house made bacon jam. Choice of cheese. Choice fries or salad
Plant burger (Beyond) is an option.
Roasted Rainbow Carrots$10.00
simply roasted turnips, parsnips, and sunchokes and tossed with a maple vinaigrette
Mushroom & Garlic Ravioli$23.00
ravioli tossed with whipped ricotta, lemon zest, parmesan, parsley, and roasted mushroom (V)
Beet Salad$16.00
baby kale, pickled red onions, red red & gold beets, chevre goat cheese, apple slices, and pepitas finish with grapefruit vinagrette
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1301 6th Ave

Belmont CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
