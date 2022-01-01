Go
Farmhaus Burgers

1204 A Broad Street

Popular Items

Side Fries w/ Salt & Pepper$2.50
#6 Farmstyle$10.25
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg
BYO Turkey$7.25
BYO Single Patty Burger$4.25
***FIRE***
#1 Haus$8.50
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard
Side Onion Rings$3.00
*made with eggs, dairy, and gluten*
#4 Wild Turkey$8.25
Ground turkey patty served with avocado, lettuce, tomato, Haus pickled onions, and Sriracha mayo
BYO Beef$7.00
Side Fried Pickles$3.50
*made with eggs and wheat flour*
Location

Augusta GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

